Airtel ₹799 and ₹1199 postpaid plans revised, here’s what you get now

Last weekend, Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel – often referred to as Airtel – revised its postpaid plan priced at ₹649 to offer more data to the customers. The ₹649 postpaid plan falls under Airtel’s MyPlan Infinity. Well, just days later, Airtel has now revised two more postpaid plans that are a part of MyPlan Infinity – they are priced at ₹799 and ₹1199.

Airtel ₹799 Postpaid Plan Details

Airtel’s ₹799 postpaid plan before revision offered 60 GB of data per billing cycle along with unlimited local and STD voice calls, unlimited calls on national roaming, two free add-on connections, 1-year of free Amazon Prime subscription, and, free access to Wynk Music and Airtel TV. Customers subscribed to ₹799 postpaid plan were also offered handset damage protection.

However, post revision, Airtel customers subscribing to ₹799 postpaid plan will now be offered 100 GB data per billing cycle – an increase of 40 GB of data. Moreover, they will now also be offered three free add-on connections instead of two along with unlimited voice calls. That said, all other benefits remain same as before.

Airtel ₹1199 Postpaid Plan Details

Alongside revising the ₹799 postpaid plan, Airtel has also revised its postpaid plan that’s priced at ₹1199. Until now, Airtel customers subscribed to ₹1199 plan were offered 90 GB data per billing cycle. However, Airtel has now revised this plan to offer 30 GB more data to the customers, which translates to a total of 120 GB data per billing cycle.

Other benefits like unlimited local and STD voice calls, unlimited calls on national roaming, 1-year of free Amazon Prime subscription, free access to Wynk Music and Airtel TV, handset damage protection, and, four free add-on connections remain same as before.

Airtel has a total of five postpaid plans under MyPlan Infinity, three of which have now been revised to offer more data. This leaves us with entry-level plans priced at ₹399 and ₹499. It remains to be seen whether Airtel revises the ₹399 and ₹499 plans in the coming days, or continues with what’s currently being offered to the customers.

Are you an Airtel postpaid customer? Which of the aforementioned plans are you currently subscribed to?

Source