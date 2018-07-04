Samsung Galaxy Note9 could be the first Samsung smartphone to come with 8 GB RAM

South Korean tech giant Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy Note9 next month on August 9. While we are still more than a month away from the launch, the information about this Note8 successor keeps on pouring over the Internet every other day. And, if the latest information that we are looking at turns out to be true, then the Galaxy Note9 will become the first Samsung smartphone ever to come with 8 GB RAM.

The Galaxy Note9 has been already spotted on Geekbench multiple times. Those listings more or less confirm that the Galaxy Note9 will come in two variants – one powered by Snapdragon 845 and the other powered by Exynos 9810. The Snapdragon variant will be sold in the US whereas the Exynos variant will be sold in other parts of the world.

Previous Geekbench listings also confirm that both the Snapdragon and Exynos variants of the Galaxy Note9 would come with 6 GB RAM. However, the Galaxy Note9 has passed through Geekbench once again, and this time, it has been spotted with 8 GB RAM.

The Galaxy Note9 with model number SM-N960F has appeared on Geekbench in two different variants – one having 6 GB RAM and other having 8 GB RAM – both of which are powered by Samsung’s Exynos chip and are running Android 8.1 Oreo. The 6 GB RAM variant made a score of 3716 and 8984 points in Geekbench’s single and multi-core tests respectively, whereas, the 8 GB RAM variant scored 5162 and 10704 points in Geekbench’s single and multi-core tests respectively.

Well, like we already said, if this Geekbench listing turns out to be true, then the Galaxy Note9 will be the first Samsung smartphone that will come with 8 GB RAM. Until now, all the smartphones – including flagships – that Samsung has launched came with 6 GB RAM. However, with more and more smartphones coming with 8 GB RAM to the market, it looks like Samsung too felt the need to launch a device with 8 GB RAM, even if just for the sake of marketing.

Having said that, before you Samsung fans jump-off with joy, let us tell you that benchmark listings have been inaccurate in the past, so chances are we might still end up with a Galaxy Note9 having 6 GB RAM. However, we really wish that the Geekbench listing we are looking at today turns out to be correct.

There’s more than a month’s time for the unveiling of Galaxy Note9, hence, expect more information to surface online in the coming weeks.

Via