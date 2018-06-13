Samsung Galaxy Note9 rumored to come with 4000 mAh battery and fast wireless charging

South Korean tech giant Samsung launched its 2018 flagships – Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ – a couple of months ago. And now, the next flagship device that Samsung will launch is the Galaxy Note9 – successor to the Galaxy Note8 that was launched last year. We have been hearing about the Galaxy Note9 since a couple of months now, and, if the latest information that has surfaced online holds any water, then we will see the Note9 packing a battery larger than its predecessor.

According to a leakster who goes by the name “Ice universe” on Twitter, the Galaxy Note9 will ship with a 4000 mAh battery which is 700 mAh larger than the battery on the Galaxy Note8 that has a capacity of 3300 mAh.

100% sure, Galaxy Note9 battery 4000mAh — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 13, 2018

Well, considering the fact that the Note9 is said to feature a display that’s larger than the 6.3-inch display on the Galaxy Note8, it makes sense for Samsung to tuck in a larger battery on the Note9. Also not to forget that it will, in all likelihood, be a Quad-HD+ display that will gulp more battery than the ones that come with Full-HD+ resolution.

Having said that, the Galaxy Note9 might also come with support for fast wireless charging as Samsung’s wireless charger with 12V/2.1A (25.2W) rating has been spotted on FCC’s website.

With that being said, while last year’s Note8 came with a fingerprint scanner that was placed awkwardly to the right side of the dual rear cameras, the renders of Note9 that have leaked online suggest that the fingerprint scanner will this time be placed in a more convenient and comfortable position – below the dual cameras. Moreover, the Galaxy Note9 is also said to come in five different colors – Blue, Brown, Black, Lavender and Gray.

As far as the innards as concerned, the Samsung Galaxy Note9 will come in two variants – one powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9810 chip and the other powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chip. The former will be sold in the US whereas the latter will be an international variant. And, both of them will have 6 GB of RAM on-board.

The Galaxy Note9 is said to launch in early August, hence, you can expect to hear more about this Samsung flagship in the coming weeks.

Source 1, 2, 3 | Via