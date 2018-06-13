Vodafone launches its 4G service in Kedarnath

Telecom operator Vodafone has been expanding its VoLTE service lately across different parts of India. However, there are still some parts of the country where the telco doesn’t offer its 4G services yet. Well, speaking of 4G services, Vodafone has announced the launch of 4G in Kedarnath located in Uttarakhand.

Vodafone has launched its 4G services in Kedarnath just in time of the annual Chardham Yatra that sees pilgrims visiting this holy place from across the country. Vodafone’s 4G site has been located around the temple premises which is located at an altitude of 11,755 feet.

Well, with the launch of 4G services, Vodafone customers visiting Kedarnath temple will now be able to stay connected through Internet with their family and friends and will also be able to make voice and video calls to them.

Commenting on the launch of 4G services, Mr. Dilip Kumar Ganta, Business Head – UP West, Vodafone India, said, “Vodafone is extremely proud to announce that Kedarnath is now on VODAFONE SuperNetTM 4G. As a steadfast partner to Digital India and commitment towards digital Uttarakhand, we are delighted to be one of the first telecom service providers in India to set up a 4G network at a height of 11,755 ft, in very challenging terrain. With the onset of the Chardham Yatra 2018 season, Vodafone is now fully equipped to provide reliable and 24×7 connectivity to millions of pilgrims visiting Kedarnath.“

“As part of our Digital Uttarakhand mission, Vodafone has over the past year invested about ₹300 crores to strengthen connectivity in the Uttarakhand & Uttar Pradesh West region and equip remote locations, places of pilgrimage and crucial but inaccessible terrains, with a future fit network.” Mr. Ganta further added.

Vodafone in a press statement also said that it rolled out its 4G service at over 500 remote locations in the hilly regions of Kumaon and Garhwal including Dehradun, Haridwar, Tehri, Nainital, Champawat, Chamoli, Udham Singh Nagar, and, Almora in Uttarakhand.

Are you a Vodafone customer? How’s your experience been on Vodafone’s 4G network?