Samsung Galaxy Note9 appears on Geekbench with Exynos 9810, scores more than Snapdragon 845 variant

With Samsung having launched the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ flagships months ago, everyone is now eagerly waiting for Samsung’s third flagship of 2018 – the Galaxy Note9. The Galaxy Note9 will be successor to last year’s Galaxy Note8, and this time, Samsung is said to launch its Galaxy Note device earlier than last year’s model. The Galaxy Note9 already made an appearance on Geekbench around two months ago with Snapdragon 845 SoC under-the-hood. But now, this phablet has again paid a visit to Geekbench, and this time, it’s powered by Samsung’s Exynos chip.

The Samsung Galaxy Note9 with model number SM-N960N has appeared on Geekbench. According to the Geekbench listing, it runs Android 8.1 Oreo and is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9810 SoC which is paired with 6 GB RAM.

Well, the Galaxy Note9 that had appeared on Geekbench around two months ago carried model number SM-N960U and was powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 SoC which was mated to 6 GB RAM. The Snapdragon 845 variant of the Galaxy Note9 made a score of 2190 and 8806 points in Geekbench’s single and multi-core tests respectively. However, the Exynos variant has scored higher than the Snapdragon variant. It scored 2737 points in Geekbench’s single-core test, and, 9064 points in multi-core test. After all, Samsung has more control over its own chip on any given day than it would on Qualcomm’s chip.

Having said that, there aren’t a whole lot of details available right now about the Samsung Galaxy Note9, but, considering that it’s expected to launch in July, we should start seeing more and more details about the Note9 pouring over the Internet in the coming weeks.

