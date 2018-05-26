HMD Global to share “some new stuff” on May 29

HMD Global – the official licensee for Nokia brand of phones – recently launched a new smartphone called Nokia X6 in China. However, it seems the company isn’t done for this month yet, as it has scheduled an event on May 29 in Moscow, Russia.

What's next in the #Nokiamobile story? Find out on Tuesday 29th May. It's time to get #ChargedUp. pic.twitter.com/UUwVeBM3Pj — Nokia Mobile (@Nokiamobile) May 25, 2018

The event that HMD Global has scheduled on May 29 in Russia will start at 7.40 pm local time which is 10.10 pm in India. HMD made this announcement by tweeting “What’s next in the #Nokiamobile story? Find out on Tuesday 29th May. It’s time to get #ChargedUp.” through Nokia’s official Twitter handle.

We have some new stuff to share. This will be fun, please do join us 😀 https://t.co/pUPQbxd9ye — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) May 25, 2018

Retweeting Nokia’s tweet, Juho Sarvikas – Chief Product Officer at HMD Global – tweeted “We have some new stuff to share. This will be fun, please do join us“.

While there’s no word on what exactly is HMD Global going to announce on May 29, there have been speculations that the company might announce the Nokia X6 for global markets at this event as there has been a huge demand for Nokia X6 outside of China.

Moreover, going by words used by Sarvikas in his tweet – “some new stuff to share” – we believe the May 29 event isn’t going to be just about announcing the Nokia X6 for global markets. Instead, the company might also announce the 2018 models of the Nokia 2, 3 and 5.

Furthermore, the use of #ChargedUp in Nokia’s tweet indicates that HMD Global might announce a smartphone with focus on battery. The smartphone(s) that will be launched on May 29 will either pack huge battery, or, will come with some charging tech that will juice up the phone’s battery pretty quick.

Well, there’s not much we have to wait now as we are just three days away from the event.