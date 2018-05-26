Pre-bookings for Vivo X21 with in-display fingerprint scanner now open in India, here are the offer details

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo is all set to launch the Vivo X21 in India on May 29 which comes with in-display fingerprint scanner. And, while there’s no information on how much this smartphone will be priced in the country, Vivo, just ahead of the May 29 launch, has opened up pre-bookings for the X21 in India.

Vivo has started accepting pre-bookings for the Vivo X21 on its official online store. To pre-book the Vivo X21, customer has to pay the amount of ₹2000 in advance. Once the amount of ₹2000 is paid, customer will receive a coupon worth ₹2000 through email which he can use to purchase the Vivo X21 on May 29 through Vivo’s online store by paying the balance amount.

That said, Vivo has also announced some offers that are exclusively available for those who pre-book the X21. These offers include 5% cashback on transactions done using SBI Credit Card, a ₹1000 gift voucher from Ferns N Petals, 280 GB of additional data from Vodafone along with one-year device security, and, no-cost EMI of up to 12 months.

Having said that, apart from Vivo’s online store, the Vivo X21 will also be sold through Flipkart. However, Flipkart hasn’t announced any launch offers for the X21 yet.

Lastly, it’s worth noting that the Vivo X21 that’s being launched with in-display fingerprint scanner in India is actually the X21 UD. The X21 that was launched in China doesn’t come with in-display fingerprint scanner, instead, it has the traditional fingerprint scanner on its back that we see on other Android smartphones. Well, what that means is Vivo will be launching the X21 UD under the X21 moniker in India.

Vivo X21 UD (X21 in India) Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

6 GB GPU: Adreno 512

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1.0 Oreo Display: 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Display with 19:9 aspect ratio

12 MP (f/1.8) + 5 MP (f/2.4) with AI Beauty Mode, Portrait Mode and LED flash Front Camera: 12 MP (f/2.0) with AI Beauty Mode

128 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition Colors: White, Black

Pre-book Offers

5% cashback on transactions through SBI Credit Card

₹1000 gift voucher from Ferns N Petals

No-cost EMI of up to 12 months

280 GB additional data and one-year device security from Vodafone

The Vivo X21 UD will be launching as X21 in India on May 29. What do you think would be an ideal price for the X21?