ASUS ZenFone 5Z vs OnePlus 6 – Is it OnePlus 6 Killer

ASUS just launched the ZenFone 5Z in India, the ZenFone 5Z is the flagship smartphone from ASUS and it is a direct competitor to the OnePlus 6. We compared both the phones head-to-head to see which one is the top performer and value for money. Take a look at the ASUS ZenFone 5Z vs OnePlus 6 specs comparison.

ASUS ZenFone 5Z vs OnePlus 6 – Specs Comparison

Specifications ASUS ZenFone 5Z OnePlus 6 Release Date 4th July (India) 17th May 2018 (India) Price ₹29,999 (6 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)

₹32,999 (6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)

₹36,999 (8 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage) ₹34,999 (6 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)

₹39,999 (8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)

₹44,999 (8 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage) - Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Display 6.2-inch Super IPS+ display, Full HD+ resolution (2246 x 1080 pixels), 19:9 aspect ratio, 90% screen-to-body ratio, 550 nits brightness, 96% NTSC color gamut, supports DCI-P3, 10 points multi-touch panel, Corning Gorilla Glass protection (front and rear) 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) Optic AMOLED 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection Operating System Android 8.0 Oreo, ZenUI 5, AI-Powered, upgradable to Android P OxygenOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Fingerprint Scanner Yes, at the back Yes, at the back CPU Octa-core Kryo 385 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, 10nm LPP FinFET, 64-bit, AI Boost Up to 2.8 GHz octa-core Kryo 385 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, 10nm LPP FinFET, 64-bit GPU Adreno 630 Adreno 630 Memory 6 GB or 8 GB RAM , LPDDR4X 6 GB or 8 GB RAM, LPDDR4X Storage 64 GB or 128 GB or 256 GB, UFS 2.1 internal storage, no microSD slot 64 GB or 128 GB or 256 GB, UFS 2.1 internal storage, no microSD slot Main Camera Dual Cameras (12 MP + 8 MP)

12 MP (Sony IMX363, f/1.8, 1.4um), 4-axis OIS, 5x high light sensitivity, 0.03s Dual Pixel PDAF, AI-powered, RAW support

8 MP (OmniVision OV8856, f/2.0), wide-angle 120-degree FOV Dual cameras (16 MP + 20 MP)

16 MP (Sony IMX519, f/1.7 aperture, 1.22 µm) OIS, EIS, DCAF

20 MP (Sony IMX376K, f/1.7 aperture, 1.0 µm) Selfie Camera 8 MP f/2.0 (OmniVision OV8856), 83-degree wide-angle FOV 16 MP (Sony IMX371) Cellular 4G LTE, 2x nano SIM (GSM), VoLTE-enabled, microSD on SIM2 slot 4G LTE, 2x nano SIM (GSM), VoLTE-enabled Battery 3,300 mAh (non-removable), ASUS BoostMaster fast charging (18W), AI Charging 3,300 mAh (non-removable), Dash Charge technology Colors Meteor Silver, Midnight Blue Midnight Black, Mirror Black, Silk White, Red

Talking about the specs of both the phones, they are powered by the most powerful chip from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 845. The processing power and the GPU remains mostly the same. OnePlus 6 offers as much as 8 GB of RAM so as the ZenFone 5Z offerings which is why there’s no major difference in the specs.

Water Resistant Design

It’s nothing new that the flagships support water resistivity, the top-of-the-line smartphones from Sony and Samsung are already water resistant with IP ratings. Both OnePlus 6 and ZenFone 5Z lack the IP ratings, however, OnePlus is supposed to be water resistant, it can resist water spills and fine in the light rains, but that doesn’t mean it should be taken into the pool.

Displays – IPS vs AMOLED

There’s a huge difference in the display department, the ZenFone 5Z has a 6.2-inch Super IPS+ display with Full HD+ resolution (2246 x 1080 pixels) and 19:9 aspect ratio. The screen looks almost bezel-less and covered with Corning Gorilla Glass protection on the front and the rear.

The OnePlus 6 offers a 6.28-inch Optic AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (2280 x 1080 pixels) and 19:9 aspect ratio. The screen is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front as well as on the back. Surprisingly, they both are notch enabled so the display looks bigger and better in both.

IPS displays have natural color reproduction, they are also better at viewing angles and offers intense whites. The latter has clear blacks and better contrasts. The pixels can light up individually which helps in achieving features like always-on display. AMOLED’s are also battery friendly due to it. There’s no winner here, both the displays have their own pros and cons and it’s more of a personal choice.

Cameras

Moving to the cameras, these smartphones sport dual cameras on the back. OnePlus 6 equips 16 MP + 20 MP cameras both having a f/1.7 aperture with OIS and portrait mode. The ZenFone 5Z equips 12 MP + 8 MP (f/1.8 + f/2.0) cameras which has a wide angle lens and support for portrait mode and OIS. For the selfies, the OnePlus 6 comes with a 16 MP f/2.0 camera with portrait mode. The latter offers an 8 MP f/2.0 wide-angle camera.

The ZenFone 5Z has AI enabled in the camera which can detect the scenes and adjust the parameters accordingly. Both are capable of recording 4K videos, but OnePlus 6 comes with a better slow motion feature. The camera on the OnePlus 6 records up to 480 fps in 720p and 240 fps in 1080p. The ZenFone 5Z can record only up to 240 fps in 1080p.

Stock Android vs ZenUI 5

The ASUS ZenFone 5Z runs on Android Oreo with the ZenUI 5 skin on top. The ZenUI 5 is heavily optimized for AI functions like AI Camera, AI Display, AI Ringtone, AI Boost, AI Charging, AI Photo Learning. ZeniMoji is a new addition to the ZenUI similar to Apple’s Animoji. There are plenty of features available on the ZenFone 5Z.

The OnePlus 6 offers stock-based features in its OxygenOS using the Android 8.1 Oreo which means it’s bloatware free and is more close to the stock Android interface. If your interest lies in the stock Android and no heavy customized skins on top, OnePlus 6 is ideal, otherwise, the ZenFone 5Z has so much to offer in the ZenUI 5.

MicroSD Support

The ASUS ZenFone 5Z comes with a microSD card support which expands up to 2 TB. OnePlus 6, on the other hand, has no microSD card slot, you need to rely on internal storage. The OnePlus 6 goes up to 256 GB of internal storage while the ZenFone 5Z is also available in 256 GB variant along with microSD support.

Conclusion

The OnePlus 6 is priced at Rs 34,999 for 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant while the ASUS ZenFone 5Z is priced Rs 29,999 for the same storage and RAM variant. It is worth mentioning that the ZenFone 5Z comes at a lower price offering a Snapdragon 845 chip and a good camera package. It’s value for money and is worth considering if you have a budget of Rs 30,000. For higher budget, the OnePlus 6 is a ideal.