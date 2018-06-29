Last year, Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel – often referred to as Airtel – launched a postpaid plan priced at ₹649 as a part of MyPlan Infinity. However, this plan was discontinued for some time, and, was relaunched in early April this year with more benefits. Well now, Airtel has revised its ₹649 postpaid plan to offer even more benefits to its customers.

Airtel ₹649 Postpaid Plan Details

When Airtel relaunched the ₹649 postpaid plan in April this year, it offered 50 GB data per billing cycle in addition to the data roll-over facility. And, other benefits like unlimited local and STD calls, and, free calls on national roaming remained the same.

Well now, post revision of this ₹649 plan, Airtel customers are offered 90 GB data per billing cycle. Well, that’s an increase of 40 GB from what was offered earlier. As usual, other benefits like data roll-over, unlimited local and STD calls, and, unlimited calls on national roaming are all present.

That said, apart from the aforementioned benefits, Airtel customers subscribing to ₹649 postpaid plan are also offered 1-year of Amazon Prime subscription worth ₹999 for free. In addition to that, customers are also offered free subscription to Wynk Music and Airtel TV along with handset damage protection.

Having said that, it’s also worth noting that apart from offering more data, Airtel is also offering one extra add-on connection with the ₹649 postpaid plan. Initially, Airtel only offered one free add-on connection, but now it offers two. Oh, and these add-on connections also come with unlimited calls.

Apart from revising the ₹649 postpaid plan, Airtel hasn’t made any revisions to any other postpaid plans that are part of MyPlan Infinity and are priced at ₹399, ₹499, ₹799 and ₹1199. In fact, Airtel customers who subscribe to ₹649 and ₹1199 get the same benefits, except that the former comes with two free add-on connections whereas the latter comes with four free add-on connections.

Source