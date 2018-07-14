LG V30+ becomes V30 ThinQ in India with Oreo update that brings along AI Camera

South Korean tech giant LG launched the LG V30 and V30+ last year in August. And later in December, LG launched the V30+ in India. The V30 and V30+ are same smartphones that only differ in terms of internal storage. The former comes with 64 GB of internal storage whereas the latter comes with 128 GB of internal storage. Everything else is same across both the smartphones. That said, the V30+ was launched in India with Android 7.1.2 Nougat, and, after seven months from the launch, it is finally receiving the Android 8.0 Oreo update.

LG on Twitter has announced that it has started rolling out the Android 8.0 Oreo update for the V30+ in India. LG also says that this Oreo update turns the V30+ to V30 ThinQ as it comes with AI-based camera features that are found on recently announced ThinQ branded LG smartphones like the G7 ThinQ and the V35 ThinQ.

It's time to upgrade your #LGV30Plus to LG V30 ThinQ smartphone with AI Camera! The latest version of Android 8.0 Oreo rolls out today. Visit your nearest store Now! pic.twitter.com/4NocJog9yY — LG India (@LGIndia) July 13, 2018

The Oreo update for the V30+ is rolling out over-the-air and could take at least a couple of days to reach all the units in India. However, if you can’t wait for the update notification to pop-up on your smartphone, you can check for it manually by heading over to the Settings menu. If you still don’t get it, then you can go visit the nearest LG Store to upgrade your V30+ with Android 8.0 Oreo.

While this Oreo update does brings in AI Camera feature from ThinQ series smartphones to the V30+, it also changes the branding in the UI from V30+ to V30 ThinQ. Well, LG was not kidding when it said the V30+ becomes V30 ThinQ with this Oreo update.

LG V30+ Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB LPDDR4x

4 GB LPDDR4x GPU: Adreno 540

Adreno 540 Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 6-inch QuadHD+ (2880 x 1440 pixels) 18:9 OLED FullVision Always-On Display with Gorilla Glass 5 and Floating Bar

6-inch QuadHD+ (2880 x 1440 pixels) 18:9 OLED FullVision Always-On Display with Gorilla Glass 5 and Floating Bar Rear Camera: 16 MP standard (with f/1.6 aperture, 71-degree lens, OIS, EIS, Hybrid Auto-focus, LDAF, PDAF) + 13 MP wide-angle (with f/1.9 aperture, 120-degree lens) with LED flash

16 MP standard (with f/1.6 aperture, 71-degree lens, OIS, EIS, Hybrid Auto-focus, LDAF, PDAF) + 13 MP wide-angle (with f/1.9 aperture, 120-degree lens) with LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP wide-angle with f/2.2 aperture and 90-degree lens

5 MP wide-angle with f/2.2 aperture and 90-degree lens Internal Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.0

128 GB UFS 2.0 External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card

Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0 Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, MIL-STD 810G Certification, Crystal Clear Lens, 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, HDR10, Google Daydream, Voice Recognition, Face Recognition

Fingerprint Scanner, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, MIL-STD 810G Certification, Crystal Clear Lens, 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, HDR10, Google Daydream, Voice Recognition, Face Recognition Colors: Aurora Black, Cloud Silver, Moroccan Blue, Lavender Violet

Aurora Black, Cloud Silver, Moroccan Blue, Lavender Violet Battery: 3300 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0 and Wireless Charging

Have you received the Oreo update yet on your LG V30+?