Huawei launching Nova 3 and Nova 3i in India on July 26

Chinese smartphone brand Honor has scheduled an event next week on July 24 in India where it is expected to launch the Honor 9i (2018) under the moniker of Honor 9X in the country. Well now, Honor parent Huawei is also launching a new smartphone in India next week on July 26. In fact, Huawei could launch two new smartphones in India instead of one – the Nova 3 and Nova 3i.

Huawei through Twitter has announced that it’s launching a new smartphone in India on July 26. Last week, Huawei announced that it will soon be launching a new smartphone series in India with GPU Turbo technology. At that time, Huawei didn’t reveal the name of the smartphone, but now we know what Huawei is bringing to the country – its Nova series.

The Huawei Nova 3 is all set to be launched in China on July 18, however, it has already been unveiled and is available for pre-order in China through VMall. The Huawei Nova 3 is a flagship which is powered by Kirin 970 SoC that’s mated to 6 GB RAM.

The smartphone sports a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ 19:9 notched display and comes with quad cameras – two each on the front and back. The dual camera setup at the back is a combination of 16 MP and 24 MP camera, whereas, the dual camera setup on the front is a combination of 24 MP and 2 MP camera.

The smartphone comes with GPU Turbo technology which improves the graphics performance by 60% while reducing the power consumption by 30%. The Nova 3 ships with a 3750 mAh battery which draws power from a USB Type-C port.

The Nova 3i is yet to be unveiled, but, its specifications have already leaked online. According to the leaked specs, the Nova 3i is a toned down version of the Nova 3 and is powered by Kirin 710 SoC which is paired with up to 6 GB RAM. The Nova 3i also comes with dual camera setup on the front and back. At the back, it has 16 MP + 2 MP cameras, whereas, on the front, it has 24 MP + 2 MP cameras. The smartphone has 3340 mAh battery, and, like the Nova 3, it too comes with GPU Turbo and 3D Qmoji.

Huawei Nova 3 Specifications

CPU: 2.36 GHz Kirin 970 octa-core processor

2.36 GHz Kirin 970 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB

6 GB GPU: Mali-G72 MP12

Mali-G72 MP12 Operating System: EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) LCD IPS display with 19:9 aspect ratio

6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) LCD IPS display with 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 16 MP (RGB, f/1.8) + 24 MP (Monochrome, f/1.8) with PDAF, Portrait Mode, AI Beauty and LED flash

16 MP (RGB, f/1.8) + 24 MP (Monochrome, f/1.8) with PDAF, Portrait Mode, AI Beauty and LED flash Front Camera: 24 MP (f/2.0) + 2 MP

24 MP (f/2.0) + 2 MP Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Nano

Dual Nano Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, GPU Turbo, 3D Qmoji, aptX, aptX HD

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, GPU Turbo, 3D Qmoji, aptX, aptX HD Colors: Purple, Black, Blue, Gold

Purple, Black, Blue, Gold Battery: 3750 mAh

There’s no word on the pricing of the Nova 3 and Nova 3i in India, but, what we do know is that both these smartphones will be sold exclusively through Amazon India.