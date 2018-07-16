OnePlus 6 Red Edition with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage goes on sale in India

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 6 on May 16, followed by India launch on May 17. At the time of launch, the OnePlus 6 came in three color variants – Mirror Black, Midnight Black and Silk White. OnePlus also launched a fourth variant called OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition which is out of stock and we don’t think the stock will be replenished by OnePlus. That said, after more than a month from the launch, OnePlus earlier this month announced the OnePlus 6 Red Edition which finally goes on sale in India starting today.

The OnePlus 6 Red Edition isn’t the first OnePlus smartphone in red color that’s launched by OnePlus. Back in February this year, OnePlus had launched a red color variant of the OnePlus 5T called OnePlus 5T Lava Red.

Apart from the difference in color, there isn’t anything new and different between the OnePlus 6 Red Edition and the other variants. It is powered by the same Snapdragon 845 SoC which is paired with 8 GB RAM and has 128 GB of storage on-board. Having said that, the OnePlus 6 Red Edition doesn’t come in 64 GB or 256 GB storage options. If you want 64 GB storage, you will have to buy the Mirror Black variant, and, if you want 256 GB storage, you will have to go for the Midnight Black variant which went on sale through offline stores and OnePlus.in in India last week.

The OnePlus 6 Red Edition is priced the same as other variants of the OnePlus 6 that come with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage – ₹39,999. It will be available for purchase through Amazon India as well as OnePlus.in today starting 12 pm.

OnePlus 6 Red Edition Specifications

CPU: 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 8 GB LPDDR4X

8 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: OxygenOS 5.1.8 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

OxygenOS 5.1.8 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) Optic AMOLED 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection, DCI-P3 color coverage, sRGB support and ppi pixel density

6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) Optic AMOLED 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection, DCI-P3 color coverage, sRGB support and ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 16 MP (Sony IMX519 with f/1.7 aperture, 1.22 µm pixel size, Optical Image Stabilization, Electronic Image Stabilization, DCAF) + 20 MP (Sony IMX376K with f/1.7 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, PDAF) with Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, RAW Image Support, HDR, Slow Motion Video recording (1080p at 240 FPS, 720p at 480 FPS), 4K/1080p video recording at 30/60 FPS, 720p video recording at 30 FPS and dual-LED flash

16 MP (Sony IMX519 with f/1.7 aperture, 1.22 µm pixel size, Optical Image Stabilization, Electronic Image Stabilization, DCAF) + 20 MP (Sony IMX376K with f/1.7 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, PDAF) with Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, RAW Image Support, HDR, Slow Motion Video recording (1080p at 240 FPS, 720p at 480 FPS), 4K/1080p video recording at 30/60 FPS, 720p video recording at 30 FPS and dual-LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP Sony IMX371 with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0 µm, Electronic Image Stabilization, Portrait Mode, HDR, Face Beauty, 720/1080p video recording at 30 FPS and Screen Flash

16 MP Sony IMX371 with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0 µm, Electronic Image Stabilization, Portrait Mode, HDR, Face Beauty, 720/1080p video recording at 30 FPS and Screen Flash Internal Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.1 2-Lane

128 GB UFS 2.1 2-Lane SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, 2×2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, DL CAT16/ UL CAT13 (1Gbps/150 Mbps), USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, 2×2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, DL CAT16/ UL CAT13 (1Gbps/150 Mbps), USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0 Other: Face Unlock (unlocks in 0.4 second), Fingerprint Scanner (unlocks in 0.2 second), Water Resistant, Dirac HD Sound, Dirac Power Sound, On-Screen Navigation Gestures

Face Unlock (unlocks in 0.4 second), Fingerprint Scanner (unlocks in 0.2 second), Water Resistant, Dirac HD Sound, Dirac Power Sound, On-Screen Navigation Gestures Battery: 3300 mAh with Dash Charge (5V/4A)

OnePlus 6 Red Edition Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹39,999

₹39,999 Availability: Available through OnePlus India website and Amazon India starting 12 pm

OnePlus 6 Red Edition Offers

Gift card of ₹250 as Amazon Pay Balance for Amazon Prime Video users

No-cost EMI (on Amazon India only)

Discounts of up to ₹500 on Amazon Kindle

Complimentary accidental damage insurance of 12 months by Servify

₹2000 cashback for Idea customers (click here for more details)

Benefits of up to ₹25,000 on hotel and flight bookings from ClearTrip.com (on OnePlus.in only)

Do check out our OnePlus 6 review if you are planning to buy one.