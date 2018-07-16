Xiaomi teases Mi A2 Android One smartphone ahead of July 24 expected launch

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi has scheduled a Global Launch Event on July 24 in Madrid, Spain where it is expected to announce Mi A2 – successor to the Mi A1 Android One smartphone that was launched last year in September. While Xiaomi hasn’t explicitly announced that it’s going to unveil the Mi A2 on July 24, it has now teased this smartphone just over a week ahead of its expected launch.

Xiaomi on Twitter has shared an image by tweeting “Are you a big fan of #MiA1? You will love this…“. The image shows last year’s Mi A1 along with text below that reads “The Next Gen is Coming”. Xiaomi also used the #2isbetterthan1 hashtag, suggesting that the Mi A2 will be better than the Mi A1. However, part of our brain also makes us think that Xiaomi is hinting at the launch of two Android One smartphones instead of one on July 24. One will be the Mi A2 and the other would be the Mi A2 Lite. Images, price and full specs of both these smartphones leaked last week.

Last year’s Mi A1 was a re-branded Mi 5X that ran stock Android instead of Xiaomi’s MIUI custom Android skin. Hence, going by that logic, this year’s Mi A2 is also very likely to be a re-branded Mi 6X that was launched in China in late April.

The Mi A2 Lite, though, has come out of nowhere. While the Mi A2 is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 660, the Mi A2 Lite is expected to be powered by Xiaomi’s beloved Snapdragon 625 chip. Moreover, unlike the Mi A2, the Mi A2 Lite is said to come with a notched display. If the leaked specs are to be believed, then the Mi A2 Lite will be nothing but just a re-branded Redmi 6 Pro that was launched in China late last month.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB LPDDR4X

4/6 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 512

Adreno 512 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass, 403 ppi pixel density, 1500:1 contrast

5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass, 403 ppi pixel density, 1500:1 contrast Rear Camera: 12 MP Sony IMX486 (f/1.75 aperture, 1.25 μm large pixels) + 20 MP Sony IMX376 (telephoto lens with f/1.75 aperture, 2.0 μm large pixels) with Portrait Mode, 2x lossless zoom, AI Scene Recognition (up to 206), AI Object Recognition, AI Real-Time Language Translation, AI Currency Conversion, 4K video recording at 30 FPS and dual-tone LED flash

12 MP Sony IMX486 (f/1.75 aperture, 1.25 μm large pixels) + 20 MP Sony IMX376 (telephoto lens with f/1.75 aperture, 2.0 μm large pixels) with Portrait Mode, 2x lossless zoom, AI Scene Recognition (up to 206), AI Object Recognition, AI Real-Time Language Translation, AI Currency Conversion, 4K video recording at 30 FPS and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP Sony IMX376 with 2.0 μm large pixels, AI Background Bokeh, AI Scene Recognition and AI Smart Beauty 4.0

20 MP Sony IMX376 with 2.0 μm large pixels, AI Background Bokeh, AI Scene Recognition and AI Smart Beauty 4.0 Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM) SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack)

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack) Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock Battery: 3010 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0

Xiaomi Mi A2 Price [Expected]

Price of 4 GB RAM + 32 GB storage: PLN 1299 (around $350/₹23,920)

PLN 1299 (around $350/₹23,920) Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage: PLN 1399 (around $376/₹25,760)

PLN 1399 (around $376/₹25,760) Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: PLN 1599 (around $430/₹29,463)

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor

2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB

3/4 GB Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 5.84-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 display with 432 ppi pixel density

5.84-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 display with 432 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 12 MP (f/2.2 aperture) + 5 MP with PDAF, AI Portrait Mode and LED flash

12 MP (f/2.2 aperture) + 5 MP with PDAF, AI Portrait Mode and LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with AI Portrait Mode and AI Smart Beauty Mode

5 MP with AI Portrait Mode and AI Smart Beauty Mode Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 3 RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual Nano

Dual Nano Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Unlock Battery: 4000 mAh

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite Price [Expected]

Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage: PLN 899 (around $242/₹16,562)

PLN 899 (around $242/₹16,562) Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage: PLN 1049 (around $282/₹19,328)

We are just over a week away from the expected launch of the Mi A2 (and Mi A2 Lite), but, we might come across some more information about this smartphone in the coming days – either from Xiaomi in the form of teasers, or through leaks from other sources.