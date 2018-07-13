Xiaomi Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite spotted online ahead of launch with full specs, price and images

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi has scheduled a Global Launch Event on July 24 in Madrid, Spain where it is expected to launch the Mi A2. However, alongside the Mi A2, it looks like Xiaomi will launch one more smartphone – the Mi A2 Lite – both of which have been spotted on a Polish retailer’s website along with their specs, price as well as images.

Xiaomi Mi A2

The Mi A2 will succeed the Mi A1 that was launched last year in September. The Mi A1 is the first Android One smartphone from Xiaomi, and, the Mi A2 being successor to the Mi A1 is also expected to be an Android One smartphone. For those unaware, the Mi A1 is a re-branded Mi 5X, hence, the Mi A2 is also very likely to be a re-branded Mi 6X that was launched in China with MIUI back in late April this year.

The specifications of the Mi A2 that have previously leaked online are no different than that of the Mi 6X, with the only difference being that Mi A2 runs stock Android whereas the Mi 6X runs MIUI which is Xiaomi’s custom Android skin.

The specifications of Mi A2 that have been revealed through a Polish retailer’s website are no different than what we have heard of before, however, they do reveal that the Mi A2 will come in three different configurations – 4 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. The Polish retailer’s website has also revealed the images of the Mi A2 which shows that it looks no different than the Mi 6X, except that it rocks the Android One moniker at the back with the 3.5 mm headphone jack missing.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite

Alongside the Mi A2, the Polish website has also revealed the Mi A2 Lite. Well, the Mi A2 Lite has come out of nowhere as we haven’t heard anything about this smartphone until now. The Mi A2 Lite, like the Mi A2, will also be an Android One smartphone, and hence, will run stock Android instead of MIUI.

Unlike the Mi A2, the Mi A2 Lite comes with a display notch, however, it does have a dual camera setup at the back. Well, while the Mi A2 is a re-branded Mi 6X, if the specifications outed by the Polish website are to be believed, then the Mi A2 Lite will be a re-branded Redmi 6 Pro. The Redmi 6 Pro was launched by Xiaomi late last month in China. The design of the Mi A2 Lite is also exactly the same as that of the Redmi 6 Pro, with the exception of the Android One moniker on the back of the Mi A2 Lite.

You can check out the specifications and price of both the Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite that’s been revealed by the Polish website.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB LPDDR4X

4/6 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 512

Adreno 512 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass, 403 ppi pixel density, 1500:1 contrast

5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass, 403 ppi pixel density, 1500:1 contrast Rear Camera: 12 MP Sony IMX486 (f/1.75 aperture, 1.25 μm large pixels) + 20 MP Sony IMX376 (telephoto lens with f/1.75 aperture, 2.0 μm large pixels) with Portrait Mode, 2x lossless zoom, AI Scene Recognition (up to 206), AI Object Recognition, AI Real-Time Language Translation, AI Currency Conversion, 4K video recording at 30 FPS and dual-tone LED flash

12 MP Sony IMX486 (f/1.75 aperture, 1.25 μm large pixels) + 20 MP Sony IMX376 (telephoto lens with f/1.75 aperture, 2.0 μm large pixels) with Portrait Mode, 2x lossless zoom, AI Scene Recognition (up to 206), AI Object Recognition, AI Real-Time Language Translation, AI Currency Conversion, 4K video recording at 30 FPS and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP Sony IMX376 with 2.0 μm large pixels, AI Background Bokeh, AI Scene Recognition and AI Smart Beauty 4.0

20 MP Sony IMX376 with 2.0 μm large pixels, AI Background Bokeh, AI Scene Recognition and AI Smart Beauty 4.0 Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM) SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack)

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack) Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock Battery: 3010 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0

Xiaomi Mi A2 Price [Expected]

Price of 4 GB RAM + 32 GB storage: PLN 1299 (around $350/₹23,920)

PLN 1299 (around $350/₹23,920) Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage: PLN 1399 (around $376/₹25,760)

PLN 1399 (around $376/₹25,760) Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: PLN 1599 (around $430/₹29,463)

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor

2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB

3/4 GB Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 5.84-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 display with 432 ppi pixel density

5.84-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 display with 432 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 12 MP (f/2.2 aperture) + 5 MP with PDAF, AI Portrait Mode and LED flash

12 MP (f/2.2 aperture) + 5 MP with PDAF, AI Portrait Mode and LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with AI Portrait Mode and AI Smart Beauty Mode

5 MP with AI Portrait Mode and AI Smart Beauty Mode Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 3 RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual Nano

Dual Nano Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Unlock Battery: 4000 mAh

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite Price [Expected]

Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage: PLN 899 (around $242/₹16,562)

PLN 899 (around $242/₹16,562) Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage: PLN 1049 (around $282/₹19,328)

Do keep in mind that neither of these details come from Xiaomi, hence, take them with a pinch of salt. Either way, we will everything there is to know about these phones on July 24.

Source 1, 2, 3, 4 | Via 1, 2