Huawei Nova 3i specs surface online, expected to launch in India on July 26 with Nova 3

Chinese smartphone brand Huawei is all set to launch the Huawei Nova 3 on July 18 in China. However, it has been already unveiled and can be pre-order in China through VMall. Well, alongside the Nova 3, Huawei will also be launching the TalkBand B5, which too is available for pre-order. But, in addition to these two smartphones, Huawei could also launch the Huawei Nova 3i on July 18, specifications of which have surfaced online.

An image has surfaced on Chinese social network Weibo which reveals the specifications of the Huawei Nova 3i. According to this image (attached below), the Nova 3i will be a lite version of the Nova 3 which is a flagship.

The Nova 3i will be powered by Kirin 710 SoC as opposed to the Kirin 970 SoC that powers the Nova 3. The Nova 3i will come in two different configurations – 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. Well, this combo is a bit weird as 4 GB RAM variant should have come with 64 GB of storage and 6 GB RAM variant with 128 GB storage. This could very well be a mistake.

Anyways though, moving on to the photography department, the Nova 3i will feature quad cameras just like the Nova 3 – two each on the front and back. While the dual camera setup on the front remains the same as that of the Nova 3, the camera setup at the back has been downgraded to 16 MP + 2 MP.

Furthermore, the battery size has also been reduced to 3340 mAh, and, the charging rate has also been reduced from 18W (9V/2A) to 10W (5V/2A). This could mean that the display on the Nova 3i will probably be smaller than the display on Nova 3. However, it still will be a notched display, whether you like or not. That said, on the upside, the Nova 3i will come with features like GPU Turbo and 3D Qmoji that are both present on the Nova 3.

Lastly, the image also reveals that while the Nova 3 flaunts a 3D glass back, the Nova 3i will rock a 2.5D glass back. The price of the Nova 3 isn’t revealed yet, but, as far as the Nova 3i is concerned, the Weibo post says that it will be priced between ¥1999 (around ₹20,443) and ¥2199 (around ₹22,490) in China.

We recently told you that Huawei is soon going to launch a new smartphone series in India that will come with its GPU Turbo technology. While Huawei hasn’t revealed which smartphone it’s going to launch in the country, a recent report states that this Chinese smartphone brand will be launching the Nova 3 as well as the Nova 3i in India on July 26.

Source