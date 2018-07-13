OPPO A3s launched in India with 6.2-inch notched display, Snapdragon 450 SoC and dual rear cameras

Yesterday, at an event in New Delhi, Chinese smartphone brand OPPO launched the OPPO Find X in the Indian market. The Find X is a flagship smartphone and is easily one of the most innovative smartphones of 2018. Well, further expanding its portfolio of products in India, OPPO has today launched one more smartphone in the country, dubbed OPPO A3s.

We have been hearing about the OPPO A3s since the past few days. Its images, full specs and India price had already leaked online, so there’s not much new to talk about here. However, it’s worth noting that the OPPO A3s isn’t actually a new smartphone. It’s just a re-branded version of OPPO A5 that was launched last weekend in China. Hence, the design and specifications of the OPPO A3s are largely the same as that of the A5, but with some minor differences in tow.

Just like the OPPO A5, the OPPO A3s also sports a 6.2-inch display having aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. Moreover, the display also comes with a notch up top, but don’t expect any special sensors in there.

While the design of the OPPO A3s is entirely the same as that of A5, there is one minor difference between the two. The back of the A5 rocks a diamond-like pattern, but, the back of the A3s is pretty plain and simple.

Under the hood, the OPPO A3s comes with Snapdragon 450 SoC running the show which is coupled with 2 GB RAM. The A5 too is powered by the same chip, but, it has 4 GB RAM instead of 2 GB. Furthermore, the internal storage on the OPPO A3s is also lower than on A5. The A3s comes with 16 GB of internal storage whereas the A5 comes with 64 GB of storage. However, you do have the option to expand the storage up to 256 GB via microSD card.

For photography, the OPPO A3s comes with a dual cameras – 13 MP and 2 MP – at the back along with an 8 MP snapper on the front. Both the front and rear cameras support Portrait Mode that lets you take photos with Bokeh Effect (blurred background).

The OPPO A3s doesn’t come with a fingerprint scanner, but, it does come with the Face Unlock that lets you unlock the smartphone with your face. The smartphone also comes with a feature called Music Party that lets you connect to multiple smartphones at once through Bluetooth to play the same song together.

Lastly, fueling this entire package is a large 4230 mAh battery that draws power from a micro USB port.

OPPO A3s Specifications

CPU: 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor

Adreno 506 Operating System: ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

6.2-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) In-Cell IPS display with 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/2.2) + 2 MP (f/2.41) with Portrait Mode and LED flash

8 MP with f/2.2 aperture and Portrait Mode Internal Storage: 16 GB

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Face Unlock, Music Party

Purple, Red Battery: 4230 mAh

OPPO A3s Price and Availability