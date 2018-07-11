Huawei TalkBand B5 smartband goes official with AMOLED display; Doubles up as a Bluetooth headset

Huawei yesterday announced that it would launch the Huawei Nova 3 and Huawei TalkBand B5 in China on July 18. But, the Nova 3 was unveiled earlier today ahead of its schedule, and, alongside the Nova 3, the TalkBand B5 also got unveiled.

The Huawei TalkBand B5 is a smartband which is successor to the TalkBand B3 that was launched way back in April 2016. The TalkBand B5 is not just a smartband though. It also doubles up as a Bluetooth headset like its predecessor.

The TalkBand B5 features a 1.13-inch color AMOLED display that’s covered with 2.5D curved glass top. This is actually the Bluetooth headset that can be detached from the strap and put up on the ear so that you can talk with others even while doing something else – like driving. There’s a button on the right side of the strap, however, the Bluetooth headset also has a button of its own on its right side.

The Huawei TalkBand B5 carries IP57 certification which does add some level of protection against water and dust, but, it’s not advisable to take it along in a shower or a swim. Though it should do fine against some water splashes and light rain.

The TalkBand B5 comes with 512 KB of RAM (no, that’s not a typo) along with 16 MB of storage. It also comes with a 108 mAh battery which offers around 3.5 days of backup on a single charge, or 6 hours of talk time. Once entirely drained, it takes around two hours to fully charge it through the micro USB port.

Needless to say, the Huawei TalkBand B5 connects through Bluetooth with smartphones. It is compatible with Android devices running Android 4.4 and above, and iPhones running iOS 9.0 and above.

The TalkBand B5 also comes with heart rate monitor along with features like sleep monitoring and step counter. It can also track other activities like running and cycling. Besides, the TalkBand B5 also displays information on its AMOLED screen like incoming calls, notifications, messages, date/time, and more. It can also be used as a camera shutter button for your phone to take selfies.

That said, other features on the Huawei TalkBand B5 include Huawei TruSeen, Huawei TruSleep and Huawei TruRelax. However, some of these features only work with smartphones running EMUI 4.0 or above, which means you can only use them if you have a Huawei or Honor smartphone.

The Huawei TalkBand B5 comes in a total of three colors and two editions – Sports and Business.

Huawei TalkBand B5 Price and Availability