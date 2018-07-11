Infinix Hot 6 Pro Hands-on [Images]

There’s no shortage of budget Android phones nowadays, the current smartphones are more budget-friendly than before and there’s no doubt that Infinix is on this league with its newest entry in the affordable segment. The Infinix Hot 6 Pro is highlighting its dual camera, large 4,000 mAh battery, and 18:9 infinity display. Last year, we witnessed the Infinix Hot 4 Pro and this year the company has launched the successor Hot 6 Pro and it’s more likely to challenge the Xiaomi phones.

Infinix Hot 6 Pro Specifications

Display: 6.0-inch FullView IPS Display, HD+ resolution (1440 x 720 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass

6.0-inch FullView IPS Display, HD+ resolution (1440 x 720 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass Software: Hummingbird XOS 3.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo

Hummingbird XOS 3.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, on the back

Yes, on the back CPU: 1.4 GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 64-bit processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, 28nm

1.4 GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 64-bit processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, 28nm GPU: Adreno 308

Adreno 308 Memory: 3 GB or 4 GB, LPDDR3

3 GB or 4 GB, LPDDR3 Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), expands via microSD card (dedicated slot)

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), expands via microSD card (dedicated slot) Main Camera: Dual cameras 13 MP + 2 MP, f/2.0, Bokeh mode, dual-LED flash

Dual cameras 13 MP + 2 MP, f/2.0, Bokeh mode, dual-LED flash Selfie Camera: 5 MP f/2.0, LED flash, Beauty mode, Bokeh effect

5 MP f/2.0, LED flash, Beauty mode, Bokeh effect Cellular: 4G LTE network, dual nano SIM cards, VoLTE-enabled

4G LTE network, dual nano SIM cards, VoLTE-enabled Connectivity: micro USB, 3.5 mm audio jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS

micro USB, 3.5 mm audio jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS Battery: 4,000 mAh (non-removable)

4,000 mAh (non-removable) Price: Rs 7,999 (3 GB RAM & 32 GB Storage)

Rs 7,999 (3 GB RAM & 32 GB Storage) Availability: Available on Flipkart

Digging into the design part, it’s made from polycarbonate body with a matte finish back instead of metallic. It’s no surprise that this segment won’t have much phones with a metallic design, the Hot 6 Pro feels slim and light in weight with its plastic build.

It is sized 6.0-inches with 18:9 aspect ratio, the one that you will see in the 2018 phones. Since it’s an infinity display the bezels are squeezed to gain more screen space. The screen uses an HD+ resolution (1440 x 720 pixels) covered with a 2.5D curved glass. The bottom has no physical touch keys, you need to rely on the on-screen navigation keys.

In terms of cameras, it packs a dual camera onboard. It is surprised to see that the company has offered a dual camera instead of one and it competes with the likes of Honor. Infinix has no big rivals other than the Honor 7A that too offers dual-camera package in this segment.

For the Hot 6 Pro, the rear side offers 13 MP + 2 MP with dual-tone LED flash, very much similar to the Honor 7A. The secondary 2 MP sensor aids the camera to measure the depth of the image and offer bokeh effects. The selfies are taken care by a 5 MP f/2.0 camera with LED flash.

The internals is mostly identical to what we have seen on the Infinix Hot S3, unlike the cameras where it shines out with a 20 MP selfie camera compared to the 5 MP on the Hot 6 Pro. About the specs of the phone, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 laced with 3 GB RAM, Adreno 505 GPU, and 32 GB internal storage.

As mentioned earlier, it has a huge 4,000 mAh battery for long battery runtimes and comes with a XCharge fast charging support. The storage can be expanded via microSD card without any hindrance to the dual SIM functionality. It comes with a dedicated microSD card slot which is a plus.

Software side, it’s packed with Android Oreo goodness, the Hummingbird XOS 3.0 is a customized skin on top of it. Aside from the fingerprint scanner, it supports Face ID which is used to unlock the phone via face. This now comes standard for most Android phones, however, for the budget range phones, you won’t see it often.

Connectivity options include a micro USB at the bottom along with a 3.5 mm audio, microphone, and loudspeakers. The right side has a power button and volume control while the left side offers a SIM tray that supports two nano SIM cards and a separate microSD card.

As for the pricing, the Infinix Hot 6 Pro retails for Rs 7,999 for its 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant. We would like to see how does this phone takes the crown of the budget king, the Xiaomi and Honor are currently leading the segment.

Make sure you check out our full unboxing of the Infinix Hot 6 Pro below.