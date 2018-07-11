Infinix Hot 6 Pro launched in India with 5.99-inch 18:9 display, Dual Rear Cameras and 4000 mAh battery

Back in early February this year, Chinese smartphone brand Infinix, which is owned by Transsion Holdings, launched the Infinix Hot S3 in India at a starting price of ₹8999 along with an 18:9 display and a 20 MP front camera. Now today, Infinix has launched the Infinix Hot 6 Pro in India to further expand its portfolio in the country.

The Infinix Hot 6 Pro is a budget smartphone that’s priced under ₹10,000. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor which is clocked at 1.4 GHz and is mated to 3 GB RAM. The smartphone runs XOS 3.2 out-of-the-box which is based on Android Oreo.

The Infinix Hot 6 Pro boasts a 5.99-inch LCD display that has an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. It is also layered with 2.5D curved glass atop. The Hot 6 Pro comes with 32 GB of storage on-board, but, you can further expand the storage via microSD card. In fact, you do get a dedicated slot for microSD card on the Hot 6 Pro, which means you don’t have to choose between inserting an extra SIM or having more storage.

That said, the back of the Infinix Hot 6 Pro is made up of polycarbonate plastic, and, is home to fingerprint scanner as well as a dual camera setup which consists of one 13 MP and one 2 MP snapper. Having said that, for selfies and video calls, there’s a 5 MP camera on the front.

The Infinix Hot 6 Pro is offered in four colors – Sandstone Black, Magic Gold, City Blue and Bordeaux Red – and, its ships with a large 4000 mAh battery which fuels the entire package.

Infinix Hot 6 Pro Specifications

CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor

Infinix Hot 6 Pro Price in India and Availability