After launching the K7i with Mosquito Away Technology back in September this year in India, South Korean tech giant LG has today launched the V30+ in India at an event held in New Delhi. The LG V30+ was first announced back in August this year alongside the LG V30. However, LG has only launched the V30+ in India and not the V30.

Having said that, the only difference between the LG V30 and V30+ is the internal storage. The V30 comes with 64 GB of internal storage whereas the V30+ comes with 128 GB of internal storage. Of course, you also have the option to expand the storage up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card if you want.

The LG V30 and V30+ are flagship smartphones and are successors to the V20 that was launched last year. The LG V30+ flaunts a bezel-less design which is similar to the LG G6 that was launched earlier this year. And, being a flagship smartphone, the LG V30+ is powered by Snapdragon 835 SoC that’s laced with 4 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 540 GPU.

The V30+ sports a 6-inch FullVision display that has a resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Well, this helps LG to cram in a larger display in to the smartphone while also keeping the overall footprint of the phone relatively smaller. To compare, the LG V30+, even with a larger screen, is 8 mm shorter and 3 mm narrower than the V20.

Having said that, the first thing that you might notice on the LG V30+ is the lack of secondary display. Yes, LG has done away with the secondary ticker display on the V30+ – something that’s been a signature feature of the V series smartphones. To compensate for that, LG now offers a Floating Bar which provides quick access to the most used apps. The Floating Bar is a, well, floating bar, which is semi-transparent and can be dragged off to any side of the screen when you don’t want it.

The LG V30+ also comes with dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of 16 MP standard and 13 MP wide-angle camera. The 16 MP standard camera has an aperture of f/1.6 which is the largest yet on any smartphone. Apparently, this helps take brighter shots in low-light conditions. That said, for selfies and video calls, you get a 5 MP snapper on the front.

Also, the LG V30+ comes with features like Cine Video and LG-Cine Log which helps users create professional quality videos. The V30+ also comes with Manual Mode which lets users manually control different aspects like Exposure Time, ISO and more.

Not just that, the LG V30+ also comes with Graphy. With Graphy, users can take photos from the smartphone and apply presets like white balance, shutter speed, aperture and ISO from images that are taken by professionals. This helps make your photos taken with the LG V30+ look more professional. Well, features like these make the V30+ ideal for content creators.

That said, LG also hasn’t forgot the audiophiles, and hence, has added a new Hi-Fi Quad DAC to the V30+. The LG V30+ also comes with audio tuning done by B&O PLAY.

Last year’s LG V20 became the first non-Google smartphone to get Google Assistant, and this time, the V30+ comes with Google Assistant having features specific to the phone. For instance, saying “Ok Google, take a wide angle selfie” will launch the camera app with the setting on the front-facing camera set to wide-angle mode, and, “Ok Google, take a romantic Cine Video” will activate the Cine Video preset to Romantic.

LG V30+ Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB LPDDR4x

4 GB LPDDR4x GPU: Adreno 540

Adreno 540 Operating System: LG UX 6.0+ based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat

LG UX 6.0+ based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat Display: 6-inch QuadHD+ (2880 x 1440 pixels) 18:9 OLED FullVision Always-On Display with Gorilla Glass 5 and Floating Bar

6-inch QuadHD+ (2880 x 1440 pixels) 18:9 OLED FullVision Always-On Display with Gorilla Glass 5 and Floating Bar Rear Camera: 16 MP standard (with f/1.6 aperture, 71-degree lens, OIS, EIS, Hybrid Auto-focus, LDAF, PDAF) + 13 MP wide-angle (with f/1.9 aperture, 120-degree lens) with LED flash

16 MP standard (with f/1.6 aperture, 71-degree lens, OIS, EIS, Hybrid Auto-focus, LDAF, PDAF) + 13 MP wide-angle (with f/1.9 aperture, 120-degree lens) with LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP wide-angle with f/2.2 aperture and 90-degree lens

5 MP wide-angle with f/2.2 aperture and 90-degree lens Internal Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.0

128 GB UFS 2.0 External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card

Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0 Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, MIL-STD 810G Certification, Crystal Clear Lens, 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, HDR10, Google Daydream, Voice Recognition, Face Recognition

Fingerprint Scanner, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, MIL-STD 810G Certification, Crystal Clear Lens, 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, HDR10, Google Daydream, Voice Recognition, Face Recognition Colors: Aurora Black, Cloud Silver, Moroccan Blue, Lavender Violet

Aurora Black, Cloud Silver, Moroccan Blue, Lavender Violet Battery: 3300 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0 and Wireless Charging

LG V30+ Price in India and Availability