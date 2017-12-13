Last month, Japanese manufacturer Panasonic launched the Eluga I5 smartphone in India with a price tag of ₹8990. Now, further expanding its portfolio of Eluga series smartphones in India, Panasonic has today launched the Panasonic Eluga I9.

The Panasonic Eluga I9 flaunts a uni-body design and sports a 5-inch IPS display that has 1280 x 720 pixel resolution. There’s nothing below the display like capacitive navigation keys, hence the chin looks big and the space is wasted.

However, above the display is the 5 MP secondary camera for selfies and video calls. It’s also aided by selfie flash to let you take brighter selfies in low-light conditions. For regular photos, you get a 13 MP snapper at the back below which is the LED flash and fingerprint scanner.

The Panasonic Eluga I9 is powered by MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor that’s clocked at 1.25 GHz and coupled with 3 GB RAM. The Eluga I9 boots up to Android 7.0 Nougat and is kept on by a 2500 mAh battery.

The Panasonic Eluga I9 has 32 GB of storage on board along with an option to expand the storage up to 128 GB via microSD card. The Eluga I9 also comes with Arbo which is Panasonic’s homegrown AI-based digital assistant.

“It has been a continuous effort by brand Panasonic to make innovative and high-quality products easily accessible to the consumers. The new generation smartphone Eluga I9 fits perfectly into the users hands and gives a good grip. It is a blend of great style, powerful performance and quality entertainment experience. Catering to the audience who are particularly keen on photo editing on mobile we have provided the user with different and interesting camera modes which allows the user to add some fun to their pictures.” said Mr. Pankaj Rana, Business Head – Mobility Division, Panasonic India.

Panasonic Eluga I9 Specifications

CPU: 1.25 GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor

1.25 GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass

5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 13 MP auto-focus with LED flash

13 MP auto-focus with LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with Selfie Flash

5 MP with Selfie Flash Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Arbo AI-based Digital Assistant

Fingerprint Scanner, Arbo AI-based Digital Assistant Colors: Space Grey, Champagne Gold, Blue

Space Grey, Champagne Gold, Blue Battery: 2500 mAh

Panasonic Eluga I9 Price in India and Availability