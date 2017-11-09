Japanese manufacturer Panasonic has been busy expanding the portfolio of its Eluga series smartphones in India. Back in September, the company launched the Eluga Ray 500 and Eluga Ray 700 smartphones. Later that month, the company also launched the Eluga I4 smartphone. Earlier this week, Panasonic launched the Eluga A4. And now, the company has launched yet another smartphone in its Eluga series – the Panasonic Eluga I5.

The Panasonic Eluga I5 flaunts metal construction and sports a 5-inch display that has 1280 x 720 pixel resolution with 2.5D curved glass atop. It is powered by MediaTek’s MT6737 quad-core processor that’s clocked at 1.25 GHz and is paired with 2 GB.

For photography, the Panasonic Eluga I5 has a 13 MP camera at the back along with a 5 MP camera on the front. It comes with 16 GB of internal storage, but, you also have the option to expand the storage up to 128 GB via microSD card.

The Panasonic Eluga I5 also has a fingerprint scanner at the back for additional security. It boots up to Android 7.0 Nougat, and, also has support for 4G VoLTE. The Eluga I5 comes in Black and Gold colors, and, it ships with 2500 mAh battery which keeps the phone up and running.

Panasonic Eluga I5 Specifications

CPU: 1.25 GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor

Panasonic Eluga I5 Price in India and Availability