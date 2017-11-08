Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro receiving Android 7.1.1 Nougat update in India

Samsung launched the Galaxy C9 Pro in India earlier this year. It was launched with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. However, with the year coming to an end, the C9 Pro is now finally receiving the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update in the country.

This update, which bumps up the Android version on the Galaxy C9 Pro in India, weighs around 1400 MB in size. Hence, we advise you to download it over a Wi-Fi connection to avoid incurring extra data charges and also to download it faster.

Apart from upgrading the OS version to Android 7.1.1 Nougat, this update also comes along with new UX and several improvements. The update is rolled out over the air, and hence, it might take at least a week to reach all the units. However, you can check for the update manually on your C9 Pro by heading over to the Settings > About Device menu.

Have you received the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update yet on your Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro? How has your experience been with the phone so far after upgrading it to 7.1.1 Nougat?

Source