Two days ago, Airtel announced its 448 Plan for prepaid customers which offers free voice calls, free outgoing calls on national roaming, and 70 GB data for 70 days. Now today, the telco has announced its 499 Infinity plan for its postpaid customers.

This Infinity Plan is priced at ₹499 per month and comes with benefits like unlimited local and STD calls, unlimited outgoing calls on national roaming, and, 20 GB of 3G/4G data. Moreover, users can also carry forward their unused data to next month. However, the maximum amount of data that can be accumulated by carrying forward is 200 GB.

Apart from these benefits, this 499 Infinity Plan also comes with free subscription to Wynk Music and Airtel TV. Moreover, Airtel also offers handset device protection to customers for their smartphones which secures them from physical damage and malware.

“These new innovations are in line with our endeavour to bring great value to customers backed by best-in-class network experience. It will allow customers to do more with their devices on India’s leading smartphone network and always stay connected.” said Ajai Puri, COO (India & South Asia), Bharti Airtel.

If you are interested, you can activate this pack by heading over to www.airtel.in/myplan-infinity.