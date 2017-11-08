You can now share photos and videos on Instagram Stories that are more than 24 hours old

If you use Instagram regularly, we are pretty sure that you are aware of Instagram Stories which is actually a copy of Snapchat Stories. With Instagram Stories, users can share photos and videos with their followers that disappear automatically after 24 hours, with the caveat being that they have to be less than 24 hours old. Well, not anymore, as Instagram now lets you share media that’s more than 24 hours old.

You can now share photos and videos on Instagram Stories from your phone gallery which are more than 24 hours old. Just open the gallery, scroll through it and simply select the one you want to share. Also, when you select a photo/video that’s more than 24 hours old, you will automatically see a sticker which helps you add context to it such as the date on when it was taken.

Like all other stickers on Instagram, this sticker can also be rotated and resized. Moreover, you can also remove the date from it if you want.

This change to Instagram is rolling out as a part of update version 22 and 18 for iOS and Android respectively. If you are not able to upload photos and videos to your Instagram Story that are more than 24 hours old, we suggest you update your Instagram app to the latest version.

Download Link: Instagram for Android | Instagram for iOS

