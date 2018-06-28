Vivo NEX with pop-up selfie camera and in-display fingerprint scanner to debut in India on July 19

Late last month, Chinese smartphone brand Vivo launched the Vivo X21 UD as Vivo X21 in India. The X21 is a mid-range smartphone, but, what’s interesting about it is the in-display fingerprint scanner that it comes with. Well, after launching the innovative X21 in India last month, Vivo is now all set to launch yet another innovative smartphone in India – the Vivo NEX.

Vivo has sent out invites to the media for an event set for July 19 in India where it will launch the Vivo NEX for Indian market. The Vivo NEX was announced more than two weeks ago in China. The Vivo NEX flaunts a bezel-less design with a highly impressive screen-to-body ratio of 91.24%.

The smartphone sports a 6.59-inch Super AMOLED display that has a resolution of 2316 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.3:9. That said, the NEX, like the X21, comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner. However, what’s more interesting about the NEX is its elevating front camera that pops up from the top of the phone.

With that being said, there are a total of three different versions of Vivo NEX, called NEX A, NEX S, and, the NEX itself. The NEX A comes with Snapdragon 710 SoC whereas the NEX and NEX S comes with Snapdragon 845. For those unaware, the NEX and NEX S are also called NEX Ultimate.

While Vivo has said that it’s launching the NEX in India on July 19, there’s no word on exactly which variant will Vivo launch in India. However, according to a recent report, Vivo is likely to launch the Snapdragon 845 variant in India, which means it could either launch the NEX or the NEX S or both.

Vivo Nex S Specifications

Display: 6.59-inch Super AMOLED Ultra Full View display, Full HD+ resolution (2316 x 1080 pixels), 19.3:9 aspect ratio

Yes CPU: Up to 2.8 GHz octa-core Kryo 385 processor, 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, 64-bit

128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.1, no microSD support Main Camera: Dual cameras (12 MP + 5 MP), 12 MP f/1.8 dual pixel PDAF + 5 MP f/2.4, 4-axis OIS, dual-tone LED

4G LTE, 2x nano SIM (GSM), VoLTE-enabled Battery: 4,000 mAh, fast charging via 22.5W charger

There’s no word on the India pricing of the NEX right now, but we might hear about that before the NEX goes official next month on July 19.