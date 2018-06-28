Facebook adds Keyword Snooze feature to help you control your News Feed

Remember the times when you were excited for Avengers: Infinity War? Oh, and then you saw spoilers while scrolling through your Facebook News Feed. Maybe, you saw spoilers for even for the next episode of some series, which you’ve been excited for since quite some time. These spoilers spoil our experience while watching the movies or series. But now, Facebook is adding a new feature to the suite of News Feed Control, Keyword Snooze.

You can find this feature on the post’s upper right-hand menu in News Feed. This feature would allow you to temporarily hide posts by keywords. The keywords are directly pulled from the text in the post. So, if you choose to Snooze a keyword, you won’t see the posts in your News Feed which contains that exact word or phrase for 30 days. And that post can be from any person, page or group.

We know that Facebook had introduced features like See First, Hide, Unfollow and Snooze earlier. Now, with the introduction of Keyword Snooze, Facebook is allowing you to get a better control of your News Feed. And they hope that with these new features, you’ll be able to spend more time focussing on the things that matter.