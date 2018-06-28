Lenovo releases Ultra-slim Ideapad 330S and 530S Laptops in India

Lenovo has been recently focussing on launching slimmer laptops. To continue on that front, they have launched two new ultra-slim laptops today. They are named as Ideapad 330S and Ideapad 530S. The Ideapad 330S starts at ₹35,990, while its bigger brother Ideapad 530S starts at ₹67,990. If you want to go for higher specs, then this pricing would increase accordingly.

Both these laptops have battery life up to 8 hours according to Lenovo. They even have the fast charging capabilities. The bezels on these laptops have been reduced by 50 percent to get an immersive multimedia experience. The display technology used is IPS LCD, which has better viewing angles.

The Ideapad 530S also features a fingerprint scanner which makes it a premium device. These laptops would be available on all the channels, as they are targeted to the budget buyers.

Lenovo Ideapad 330S Specifications

This laptop comes in two display sizes of 14-inch and 15.6-inch. They are both Full HD IPS LCD displays. You would be given a choice of 8th-Gen Intel processors and HDD/SSD storage options. Also, you would be able to get memory options of up to 16GB and options for AMD Radeon graphics or Intel Integrated Graphics. It weighs in at 1.67kgs and it comes with a metallic finish on the top cover. Lenovo claims that this laptop is 24% lighter when compared to the competition.

Lenovo Ideapad 530S Specifications

This is the Lenovo’s flagship, Lenovo Ideapad 530S. It comes with the memory options of up to 16GB, along with the storage option up to 512GB SSD. Lenovo claims up to 8 hours of battery life on this. Also, it has a metallic finish and has rapid charge feature, which would give 2 hours of usage just within 15 minutes of charge. It weighs in at 1.49kgs and is just 16.4mm thick. It comes with a 14-inch Full HD IPS display, along with Harman Speakers with Dolby Audio. This laptop also has a dedicated 2GB Nvidia MX150 graphics. Other features include a fingerprint reader, backlit keyboard and a reversible USB Type-C Port.

If you’re planning to get any one of these, then don’t forget to get 2 years of additional warranty along with this. That would include 1 year of Premium Care and 1 year of Accidental Damage Protection, along with gift vouchers.