Honor 9N launching in India on July 24, said to be a re-branded Honor 9i (2018)

Chinese smartphone brand Huawei is all set to launch the Nova 3 in India next week on July 26. However, Huawei sub-brand Honor is also going to launch a new smartphone in India next week on July 24. Until now, it was believed that Honor would launch the Honor 9X in India which would actually be a re-branded Honor 9i (2018), but, the company has now revealed that it’s going to launch Honor 9N in India on July 24.

Honor made this announcement on Twitter by tweeting “Beauty is not what meets the eye but an essence that is all around us! ✨✨Get ready to witness beauty like never before at the grand launch of #Honor9N on 24th July! 😍😍”

Apart from revealing that its going to launch the 9N in India on July 24, Honor didn’t divulge much information about this smartphone. However, there are reports that Honor 9N is nothing but a re-branded version of Honor 9i (2018) that was launched in China earlier last month.

The Honor 9i (2018) is a mid-range smartphone which is powered by Kirin 659 SoC that’s paired with 4 GB RAM. The smartphone features a 5.84-inch notched display that has aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels.

The Honor 9i (2018) runs EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo, and, comes in two storage options – 64 GB and 128 GB. For photography, the Honor 9i (2018) boasts a dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of one 13 MP and one 2 MP camera. And, for selfies and video calls, there’s a 16 MP single snapper on the front.

The smartphone also has a fingerprint scanner at the back, and, it ships with a 3000 mAh battery that fuels the entire package.

Honor 9N Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.36 GHz Kirin 659 octa-core processor

RAM: 4 GB

GPU: Mali-T830 MP2

Operating System: EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo

Display: 5.84-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 IPS display with 2.5D curved glass

Rear Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP with LED flash

Front Camera: 16 MP with LED Flash

Internal Storage: 64/128 GB

External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

SIM: Hybrid Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card)

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock

Colors: Purple, Green, Black, Blue

Battery: 3000 mAh

There’s no word on the pricing of the Honor 9N in India, but, we don’t have to wait much either to know that as the launch is just a week away now.