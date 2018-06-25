Vodafone teams up with Amazon to offer 1-year of free Amazon Prime subscription to its RED postpaid customers

Last weekend, telecom operator Vodafone revised its RED postpaid plans to offer more benefits to its customers, which also includes offering up to 300 GB of data per month. Well now, the telco has announced its partnership with Amazon to offer 1-year of free Amazon Prime subscription to its RED postpaid customers.

Vodafone in a press note has said that it will now be offering 1-year of free Amazon Prime subscription to its RED postpaid customers which costs ₹999 a year. It will be offered to those customers who are subscribed to RED postpaid plans that are priced at ₹399, ₹499, ₹1299, ₹1999 and ₹2999.

Well, with Amazon Prime subscription, Vodafone’s RED postpaid customers will get access to unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows on Prime Video, unlimited music on Amazon Music, and, early access to deals and discounts on Amazon.in as well as fast shipping.

Commenting on this partnership with Amazon, Avneesh Khosla – Associate Director Consumer Business, Vodafone India, said, “Today’s digitally savvy customer wants more freedom and flexibility in the way they consume content. This collaboration further strengthens our content proposition and our commitment to offer the best to our customers. It provides them access to thousands of movies, videos, TV Shows and music on the go. We are confident that Vodafone RED and Amazon Prime will provide a seamless on-the-go shopping and entertainment experience to our customers.”

How to activate your 1-year free subscription of Amazon Prime?

Step 1: You need to be subscribed to any of the aforementioned RED postpaid plans

You need to be subscribed to any of the aforementioned RED postpaid plans Step 2: Download the Vodafone Play app from Google’s Play Store if you have Android device, or from Apple’s App Store if you have iOS device.

Download the Vodafone Play app from Google’s Play Store if you have Android device, or from Apple’s App Store if you have iOS device. Step 3: Open the Vodafone Play app and click on the special Vodafone-Amazon offer banner

Open the Vodafone Play app and click on the special Vodafone-Amazon offer banner Step 4: Now generate the OTP by entering your mobile number and then validate and activate your free 1-year Amazon Prime subscription

Are you are Vodafone RED postpaid customer? If yes, you shouldn’t let go of this free Amazon Prime subscription.