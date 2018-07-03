Google releases Android P Beta 3 as we inch closer to final roll-out

Back in early March this year, Internet search giant Google released first developer preview of Android P – the upcoming version of Android. Later in May, Google announced the Android P Beta program and released Android P Beta 1, which is also called Developer Preview 2. Then earlier last month, the company released Android P Beta 2 (Developer Preview 3), and now, as we inch closer to the roll-out of stable build, Google has released Android P Beta 3, which is also called Developer Preview 4 of Android P.

The Android P Beta 3 is available for Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. However, it will soon be available for other non-Google devices as well like the Sony Xperia XZ2, Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S, OPPO R15 Pro, Vivo X21, Vivo X21 UD, Nokia 7 Plus, Essential PH-1, and, OnePlus 6.

This third beta of Android P comes with bug fixes, optimizations as well as some polishing, making it ready for the final roll-out that’s expected to happen late next month. However, as this isn’t the final build, it does come with its fair share of known issues related to performance, battery and connectivity. You can read more about them here.

The Android P Beta 3 is currently only available to those Pixel smartphones that are enrolled in the Android P Beta program. If you happen to own a first or second-gen Pixel, and want to get a taste of Android P, you can enroll your device in the Android P Beta program by heading over to www.google.com/android/beta. Once you enroll your device in the beta program, you will receive an OTA that will upgrade your Pixel device to Android P Beta 3, which like we already said, is also called Android P Developer Preview 4.

The final, stable build of Android P is expected to release later next month, probably on August 22, however, Google will release Android P Beta 4 (Developer Preview 5) before rolling out the final build of Android P.

Source