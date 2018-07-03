Google’s Android security patch for July now available for Nexus and Pixel devices

Google just dropped the third beta of Android P as we inch closer to its final roll-out. However, apart from releasing Android P Beta 3, Google, as always, has also released the Android security patch for the month of July. For those unaware, Google releases Android security patch in the first week of every month to keep Android secure.

The Android security for the month of July has been released for Google devices like Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, and, the Pixel C. As always, Google has dropped two security patches – one is dated July 1, 2018 and the other is dated July 5, 2018.

The aforementioned Google devices will receive the security patch that’s dated July 5, 2018 as it contains full security string. However, the patch that’s dated July 1, 2018 contains partial security string and is something that Google’s partners generally roll-out for their devices.

With that being said, the July 5, 2018 security patch for Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL also comes with a functional patch that improves “consistency of Wi-Fi connections with certain routers”.

The July security patch for aforementioned Google devices is rolling out over-the-air. If you haven’t got the update notification yet, you can check for it manually by heading over to the Settings > System > System update menu. However, if you still don’t get the OTA, then you can install it by manually flashing the Factory Image or OTA to your device by grabbing the files from the links given below. Besides, you can click here and here if you want to know more about July’s Android security patch.

Download Links: Factory Images | OTA Files