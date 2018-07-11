Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 leaks online in white with keyboard cover and new S Pen

Earlier last week, a render of Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 surfaced online showing off its trimmed bezels. Well now, more renders of the Galaxy Tab S4 have leaked online which show it off in white color along with keyboard cover and S Pen.

These renders of the Galaxy Tab S4 have been leaked by reliable leakster Evan Blass. The render of the Galaxy Tab S4 that had leaked online showed off the tablet in black color. But, the ones that have leaked today show it off in white color. However, the tablet isn’t entirely in white. The front of the tablet is black in color, with the rest of the tablet coated with white.

The renders also reveal that the Galaxy Tab S4 has two speakers and microphone up top, with the 3.5 mm headphone jack and USB Type-C port located at the bottom. The design isn’t anything different at all from what we saw last week though. However, what’s new here is the keyboard cover and the S Pen.

Blass says that the keyboard cover is optional, meaning you will have to pay for it separately. However, the S Pen will very likely come bundled along with the tablet. The S Pen for Galaxy Tab S4 has a glossy finish as opposed to the matte finish of the S Pen for Galaxy Tab S3. The new S Pen also seems to be a bit sleeker, and, as you can see, the clip that was present on previous S Pen is now gone.

That said, the fingerprint scanner that was present on last year’s Tab S3 isn’t seen on the Tab S4, and, it’s also very unlikely to come with in-display fingerprint scanner. Hence, chances are that the Tab S4 might come with Iris Scanner.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 540

Adreno 540 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 10.5-inch with 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution

10.5-inch with 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution Rear Camera: 13 MP with LED flash

13 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C

4G, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C Battery: 7300 mAh

The Galaxy Tab S4 is expected to be unveiled at IFA 2018 which kicks-off from August 31 in Berlin, Germany.

