Huawei Nova 3i announced with 6.3-inch notched display, Kirin 710 SoC and quad cameras

Chinese smartphone brand Huawei was going to launch the Huawei Nova 3 and Huawei TalkBand 5 today at an event in China. However, both these products were unveiled a week ago. Well, apart from the Nova 3, Huawei was also expected to launch the Huawei Nova 3i today, specifications of which have already leaked online. And, as expected, the Nova 3i has indeed been announced by Huawei today.

The Huawei Nova 3i is a toned down version of the Nova 3. The Nova 3 is powered by the flagship Kirin 970 SoC which is paired with 6 GB RAM, whereas, the Nova 3i is powered by Kirin 710 SoC that’s paired with 4 or 6 GB RAM. The 4 GB RAM variant comes with 128 GB storage, whereas, the 6 GB RAM variant comes in 64 GB as well as 128 GB storage options. Well, in case 128 GB of storage isn’t enough, then you can further expand the storage up to 256 GB via microSD card.

The Nova 3i looks exactly like the Nova 3, and, sports the same 6.3-inch display with resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with a notch up top. The smartphone also runs EMUI 8.2 out-of-the-box which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

For photography, the Huawei Nova 3i comes with quad cameras – two each on the front and back. The dual camera on the front remains the same as that of the Nova 3 – 24 MP + 2 MP. But, the dual camera setup at the back has been downgraded from 16 MP + 24 MP to 16 MP + 2 MP. However, the cameras on the Nova 3i do come with AI-based features as well as Portrait Mode. In fact, the Nova 3i is also capable of recording slow-motion videos at 480 frames/second.

Having said that, the Nova 3i also comes with features like 3D Qmoji and GPU Turbo. The former is Huawei’s take on Apple’s Animoji, Samsung’s AR Emoji and OPPO’s 3D Omoji, whereas, the latter is a graphics performance acceleration technology that improves the graphics performance by 60% while reducing power consumption by 30%.

The Huawei Nova 3i comes in three colors – Black, White, Purple – and, ships with a 3340 mAh battery which is smaller than the 3750 mAh battery on the Nova 3.

Huawei Nova 3i Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Kirin 710 octa-core processor

2.2 GHz Kirin 710 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB

4/6 GB Operating System: EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) LCD IPS display with 19:9 aspect ratio

6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) LCD IPS display with 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 16 MP + 2 MP with Portrait Mode, AI Beauty, AI Scene Recognition, 480 FPS Slow-Motion Video Recording and LED flash

16 MP + 2 MP with Portrait Mode, AI Beauty, AI Scene Recognition, 480 FPS Slow-Motion Video Recording and LED flash Front Camera: 24 MP + 2 MP

24 MP + 2 MP Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 6 GB RAM variant), 128 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM variant)

64 GB (with 6 GB RAM variant), 128 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM variant) External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Nano

Dual Nano Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, GPU Turbo, 3D Qmoji, aptX, aptX HD

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, GPU Turbo, 3D Qmoji, aptX, aptX HD Colors: Black, White, Purple

Black, White, Purple Battery: 3340 mAh

Huawei Nova 3i Price and Availability

Price: Starts at ¥1999 (around $297/₹20,405)

Starts at ¥1999 (around $297/₹20,405) Availability: Goes on sale in China from August 8. Launching in India on July 26 along with the Nova 3.

