Xiaomi Mi Max 3 announced with 6.9-inch 18:9 display, dual rear cameras and 5500 mAh battery

Back in late May last year, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launched the Mi Max 2 with big screen and huge battery. Now, as earlier announced, Xiaomi has today launched successor to the Mi Max 2 – the Xiaomi Mi Max 3.

The Xiaomi Mi Max 3 does come with some improvements over last year’s Mi Max 2. The design of the Mi Max 3 is similar to some of the smartphones Xiaomi has launched this year – thanks to the tall screen and dual camera setup at the back.

The Mi Max 3 sports a 6.9-inch display that has aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. Thanks to the tall screen, the bezels on the Mi Max 3 are significantly smaller than the ones on the Mi Max 2. This also means that the capacitive navigation buttons that were located below the display on the Mi Max 2 are gone from the Mi Max 3. You now get on-screen navigation buttons.

The Mi Max 3, like its predecessor, flaunts a uni-body metal construction. And, at the back, you see a dual camera setup which is placed in the top-left corner in vertical orientation. There’s also a fingerprint scanner placed in the center, and below it is the Mi logo.

The dual camera setup is a combination of one 12 MP and one 5 MP cameras that come with 1.4 μm pixel size and f/1.9 aperture. Thanks to the dual camera setup, you can take photos with Bokeh Effect (blurred background). The rear cameras also come with AI-based features like AI Scene Recognition. Moving on to the front, you get a single 8 MP camera having 1.12 μm pixel size and f/2.0 aperture. The front camera also supports Portrait Mode along with AI-based features.

Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 SoC which is 4 and 6 GB RAM. The 4 GB RAM variant has 64 GB of storage whereas the 6 GB RAM variant comes with 128 GB of storage on-board.

The Mi Max 3 comes is offered in three colors – Black, Gold and Blue – and, it ships with a massive 5500 mAh battery which is 200 mAh larger than the battery on Mi Max 2. This gigantic battery draws power from a USB Type-C port, and, also comes with Quick Charge 3.0 support. Moreover, it also supports reverse charging which means you can use the Mi Max 3 to charge other smartphones. However, the cable required for reverse charging has to purchased separately.

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Specifications

CPU: 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor

1.8 GHz Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB LPDDR4X

4/6 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 509

Adreno 509 Operating System: MIUI based on Android 8.1 Oreo

MIUI based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.9-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 display with 2.5D curved glass and 520 nits brightness

6.9-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 display with 2.5D curved glass and 520 nits brightness Rear Camera: 12 MP + 5 MP with 1.4 μm pixel size, f/1.9 aperture, AI Portrait Mode, AI Scene Recognition, 4K/1080p/720p video recording at 30 FPS, Dual PD Focus and LED flash

12 MP + 5 MP with 1.4 μm pixel size, f/1.9 aperture, AI Portrait Mode, AI Scene Recognition, 4K/1080p/720p video recording at 30 FPS, Dual PD Focus and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with 1.12 μm pixel size, f/2.0 aperture, AI Portrait Mode, AI Beauty Mode and Soft Flash

8 MP with 1.12 μm pixel size, f/2.0 aperture, AI Portrait Mode, AI Beauty Mode and Soft Flash Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Recognition, AI Voice Assistant, Amplifier Stereo

Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Recognition, AI Voice Assistant, Amplifier Stereo Colors: Gold, Black, Blue

Gold, Black, Blue Battery: 5500 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0 and Reverse Charging

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Price and Availability

Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ¥1699 (around $252/₹17,343)

¥1699 (around $252/₹17,343) Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: ¥1999 (around $296/₹20,402)

¥1999 (around $296/₹20,402) Availability: Goes on sale in China from July 20. No word on availability in other markets

