HMD Global has launched its first notch-enabled smartphone in India alongside the Nokia 5.1 Plus, the Nokia 6.1 Plus is an Android One device that comes with a notch on its display. The Nokia 6.1 Plus is the same Nokia X6 which received a major response in China, however, the Nokia 6.1 Plus is now tagged as the Android One.

In addition to the Android One tag, the main highlights of the phone are dual cameras, glass design, and its underlying hardware, it is power by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core SoC.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus flaunts a glass body on both sides with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass and aluminum alloy frames on the sides. It sports a 5.8-inch IPS display with Full HD+ resolution (2280 x 1080 pixels) and 19:9 aspect ratio surprisingly with a notch.

It runs stock Android 8.1 Oreo and comes with a promise of two years of Android version updates and regular monthly security updates for three years. Moreover, it offers free unlimited high-quality cloud storage on Google Photos.

Specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC as said earlier, it consists of eight Kryo 260 cores clocked at 1.8 GHz max. The SoC is further paired with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage that expands via microSD on the SIM2 slot. There’s an Adreno 509 GPU for gaming needs and a 3,060 mAh battery with fast charging support.

The price for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant starts at Rs 15,999 and is available exclusively on Flipkart starting from 30th August 2018. Pre-orders starting from today.

Nokia 6.1 Plus Specifications

Display: 5.8-inch IPS LCD display, Full HD+ resolution (2280 x 1080 pixels), 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Software: Android 8.1 Oreo, Upgradeable to Android 9.0 Pie

Android 8.1 Oreo, Upgradeable to Android 9.0 Pie CPU: Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Kryo 260 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, 14 nm FinFET

GPU: Adreno 508

Adreno 508 Memory: 4 GB RAM, LPDDR4

Storage: 64 GB internal, expands up to 256 GB via microSD card

64 GB internal, expands up to 256 GB via microSD card Main Camera: Dual cameras 16 MP + 5 MP (f/2.0 + f/2.4), dual-tone LED flash

Selfie Camera: 16 MP, f/2.0

16 MP, f/2.0 Cellular: 4G LTE, 2x nano SIM (GSM), dual VoLTE enabled, microSD on SIM2 slot

Connectivity: USB Type-C, 3.5 mm jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n,Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, FM Radio

USB Type-C, 3.5 mm jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n,Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, FM Radio Other: Dual-Sight Mode (Bothie), Nokia OZO Audio

Colors: Black, Blue, White

Black, Blue, White Battery: 3,060 mAh

Nokia 6.1 Plus Price in India & Availability