Nokia 6.1 Plus Hands-on [Images]

After the Nokia 7 Plus and the Nokia 6.1, HMD Global has launched another Android One device, the Nokia 6.1 Plus is a midrange smartphone and it’s a Plus variant of the Nokia 6.1 launched recently in India. The Nokia 5.1 Plus is also launched alongside the Nokia 6.1 Plus.

Nokia 6.1 Plus Specifications

Display: 5.8-inch IPS LCD display, Full HD+ resolution (2280 x 1080 pixels), 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3

5.8-inch IPS LCD display, Full HD+ resolution (2280 x 1080 pixels), 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Software: Android 8.1 Oreo, Upgradeable to Android 9.0 Pie

Android 8.1 Oreo, Upgradeable to Android 9.0 Pie CPU: Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Kryo 260 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, 14 nm FinFET

Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Kryo 260 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, 14 nm FinFET GPU: Adreno 508

Adreno 508 Memory: 4 GB RAM, LPDDR4

4 GB RAM, LPDDR4 Storage: 64 GB internal, expands up to 256 GB via microSD card

64 GB internal, expands up to 256 GB via microSD card Main Camera: Dual cameras 16 MP + 5 MP (f/2.0 + f/2.4), Carl Zeiss Optics, dual-tone LED flash

Dual cameras 16 MP + 5 MP (f/2.0 + f/2.4), Carl Zeiss Optics, dual-tone LED flash Selfie Camera: 16 MP, f/2.0

16 MP, f/2.0 Cellular: 4G LTE, 2x nano SIM (GSM), dual VoLTE enabled, microSD on SIM2 slot

4G LTE, 2x nano SIM (GSM), dual VoLTE enabled, microSD on SIM2 slot Connectivity: USB Type-C, 3.5 mm jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n,Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, FM Radio

USB Type-C, 3.5 mm jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n,Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, FM Radio Other: Dual-Sight Mode (Bothie), Nokia OZO Audio

Dual-Sight Mode (Bothie), Nokia OZO Audio Colors: Black, Blue, White

Black, Blue, White Battery: 3,060 mAh

3,060 mAh Price: Rs 15,999

Rs 15,999 Availability: From 30th August 2018, pre-orders from today, exclusively on Flipkart and nokia.com/phones

Nokia finally joins the notch bandwagon. On the first look, the notch is visible. This is probably the first Nokia phone to come with a notch on its screen. There’s a 5.8-inch Full HD+ IPS display (2280 x 1080 pixels) with an aspect ratio of 19:9.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus offers a glass design, the back is covered with a glass and the sides are made from aluminum metal. The overall design is pretty solid, feels premium and is light in weight. This is a black color variant, however, it’s also available in Blue as well as White colors.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus has dual cameras onboard, there are two cameras one of 16 MP f/2.0 + 5 MP f/2.4 with support for Live Bokeh, Advanced AI Imaging and dual-sight mode that turns on both the cameras simultaneously (the front and the back). The front side offers a 16 MP f/2.0 camera with Bokeh mode and face unlock.

As said earlier, the Nokia 6.1 Plus is a higher variant of the Nokia 6.1, hence offers similar specs. The Nokia 6.1 Plus is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 (also found on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro) with up to 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card up to 256 GB on SIM2 slot.

The Nokia 6.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, and Nokia 7 Plus, all three of them face the Android One contender Xiaomi Mi A2. The Mi A2 is Xiaomi’s Android One featuring dual cameras and Snapdragon 660 SoC, a similar spec to the Nokia 7 Plus. It packs a 3,060 mAh battery with fast charging QuickCharge 3.0 support.

Being an Android One device, you will see a stock interface, the Nokia 6.1 Plus offers a pure Android experience, it runs on Android 8.1 Oreo. On top of it, the Nokia 6.1 Plus will receive 2 years of Android updates and 3 years of security patches. In addition, you get unlimited free high-quality cloud storage on Google Photos.

The bottom comes with a USB Type-C port, a microphone, and loudspeakers. The 3.5 mm jack is present on the top alongside the second microphone. The right side offers the usual power and volume keys while the left side has one hybrid SIM tray. Both the SIM slots support VoLTE simultaneously meaning both the SIM works with dual 4G VoLTE at once.

The price for the Nokia 6.1 Plus is Rs 15,999 for 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant and is available exclusively on Flipkart as well as nokia.com/phones from 30th August 2018. It’s up for pre-orders from today.

Here’s our unboxing video of the Nokia 6.1 Plus on YouTube.

We will soon share more details of the phone including camera samples, performance, and the battery life. Stay tuned.