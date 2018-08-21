Back in late March this year, Chinese smartphone brand OPPO launched the OPPO F7 in India with a starting price of ₹21,990. Now, further expanding its portfolio of F Series smartphones in India, OPPO has today launched the OPPO F9 Pro at an event in Mumbai.

The OPPO F9 Pro is actually the OPPO F9 that was launched last week in Vietnam, but, with more RAM. The smartphone sports a 6.3-inch “Waterdrop Screen” that has aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. Well, the screen is called Waterdrop Screen because of the unique notch on the display that looks like a falling water drop. As this notch is very much smaller than the one we have seen on other recently launched smartphones, it only houses the selfie camera, as the earpiece is located along the top edge. That said, the smartphone also has an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 90.8%.

Moving on to the back, you see a gradient color design along with petal-shaped patterns. However, this gradient design isn’t only applied to the back of the phone, but is also applied on the side frames for uniformity. The back of the smartphone is also home to a dual camera setup that’s placed in the top-left corner in horizontal orientation, and, a fingerprint scanner that’s placed a bit down below in the center. The dual camera module and the flash module also have a silver colored rim which gives the phone a bit more premium look.

Taking about the innards, the OPPO F9 Pro comes with MediaTek’s Helio P60 SoC running the show that’s paired with 6 GB RAM. The smartphone boots up to ColorOS 5.2 out-of-the-box which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Photography department on the OPPO F9 Pro is handled by a 16 MP and 2 MP camera at the back, and, a 25 MP camera on the front. The 16 MP camera has f/1.85 aperture, 2 MP camera has f/2.4 aperture, and, the 25 MP camera has f/2.0 aperture.

The OPPO F9 Pro comes with 64 GB of internal storage, and, you also have the option to further expand the storage via microSD card. The smartphone is offered in three colors – Sunrise Red, Twilight Blue and Starry Purple – and, it ships with a 3500 mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge technology which OPPO claims can offer 2 hours of talk-time with a 5-minute charge.

Alongside launching the OPPO F9 Pro, OPPO has also launched the OPPO F9 in India. The F9 has the same design and specifications as the F9 Pro, but, there are some differences. While the F9 Pro comes with 6 GB RAM and 25 MP front camera, the F9 comes with 4 GB RAM and 16 MP front camera. Apart from this, everything else remains the same.

OPPO F9 Pro Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Helio P60 octa-core processor

2.0 GHz Helio P60 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB (4 GB on F9)

6 GB (4 GB on F9) Operating System: ColorsOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

ColorsOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) LTPS TFT 19.5:9 display

6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) LTPS TFT 19.5:9 display Rear Camera: 16 MP (with f/1.85 aperture) + 2 MP (with f/2.4 aperture) and LED flash

16 MP (with f/1.85 aperture) + 2 MP (with f/2.4 aperture) and LED flash Front Camera: 25 MP with f/2.0 aperture (16 MP on F9)

25 MP with f/2.0 aperture (16 MP on F9) Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 ab/g/n/ac, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 ab/g/n/ac, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Colors: Sunrise Red, Twilight Blue, Starry Purple

Sunrise Red, Twilight Blue, Starry Purple Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AR Stickers, Slow-Mo Video Recording, AI Beautification 2.1, Music on Display

Fingerprint Scanner, AR Stickers, Slow-Mo Video Recording, AI Beautification 2.1, Music on Display Battery: 3500 mAh with VOOC Flash Charge

OPPO F9 Pro Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹23,990 (OPPO F9 is priced at ₹19,990)

₹23,990 (OPPO F9 is priced at ₹19,990) Availability: Pre-orders begin starting today on Flipkart and OPPO stores. First sale on August 31

