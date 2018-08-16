OPPO F9 goes official with 6.3-inch “Waterdrop Screen”, Helio P60 SoC and Dual Rear Cameras

Earlier last month, Chinese smartphone brand OPPO launched the OPPO A5 in China with 6.2-inch notched display and a huge 4230 mAh battery. And now, the company has further expanded its portfolio of smartphones with the launch of OPPO F9 – a smartphone that we have been hearing of since the past few days.

The OPPO F9 is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P60 SoC which is paired with 4 or 6 GB RAM. The smartphone boots up to ColorOS 5.2 which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. That said, the OPPO F9 boasts a 6.3-inch “Waterdrop Screen” that has aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The F9 also comes with a notch up top, but, it’s very different than the notches we see on the recently launched the smartphones.

The OPPO F9 also has small bezels around the display and it boasts a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8%. The smartphone also comes with a gradient color design which is not only applied on the back of the phone, but is also applied on the side frames for uniformity. The OPPO F9 is offered in three colors – Sunrise Red, Twilight Blue and Starry Purple. The Red and Blue variants come with petal-shaped patterns, however, the Purple color variant (shown below) comes sprayed with golden-colored dots.

The back of the OPPO F9 is also home to a dual camera setup which is placed horizontally in the top-left corner, an oval-shaped fingerprint scanner, and, the OPPO moniker. The dual camera setup at the back is a combination of one 16 MP and one 2 MP camera – the former has f/1.85 aperture whereas the latter has f/2.4 aperture. There’s also a 25 MP single camera on the front that has f/2.0 aperture. As is with some other recently launched smartphones, the OPPO F9 also comes with AI-based camera features like AI Beauty.

Lastly, the OPPO F9 comes with 64 GB of internal storage, and, keeping this entire package up and running is a 3500 mAh battery which comes with VOOC Flash Charging. OPPO says this charging tech offers 2 hours of talk-time with a 5-minute charge.

OPPO F9 Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Helio P60 octa-core processor

2.0 GHz Helio P60 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB

4/6 GB Operating System: ColorsOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

ColorsOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) LTPS TFT 19.5:9 display

6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) LTPS TFT 19.5:9 display Rear Camera: 16 MP (with f/1.85 aperture) + 2 MP (with f/2.4 aperture) and LED flash

16 MP (with f/1.85 aperture) + 2 MP (with f/2.4 aperture) and LED flash Front Camera: 25 MP with f/2.0 aperture

25 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid

Dual Hybrid Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 ab/g/n/ac, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 ab/g/n/ac, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Colors: Sunrise Red, Twilight Blue, Starry Purple

Sunrise Red, Twilight Blue, Starry Purple Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 3500 mAh with VOOC Flash Charge

OPPO F9 Price and Availability

Price: ₫76,90,000 (around $331/₹23,321) for 4 GB RAM variant

₫76,90,000 (around $331/₹23,321) for 4 GB RAM variant Availability: Available for purchase in Vietnam. Expected to be launched as OPPO F9 Pro in India on August 21 with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

