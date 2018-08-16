OnePlus

OxygenOS 5.1.11 update rolling out for OnePlus 6 with a fix for screen flickering issue

By Sagar Bakre
0

Last month, Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus released OxygenOS 5.1.9 update for OnePlus 6 that brought in Google Lens support. Well now, the company is rolling out OxygenOS 5.1.11 update for the OnePlus 6 that comes along with a fix for the screen flickering issue.

oxygenos-5-1-11-update-oneplus-6-1

Many OnePlus 6 users have been complaining about flickering of the phone’s display for sometime now. Well, with OxygenOS 5.1.11 update, this issue will be fixed. That said, in addition to bringing in a fix for the screen flickering issue, this update also comes with optimizations for network and Wi-Fi connections.

oxygenos-5-1-11-update-oneplus-6-2

Furthermore, the update also comes with improved HDR mode, and now, as soon as the users enter their PIN, the phone will unlock automatically without having to confirm the PIN by tapping ‘✓’ button.

Here’s the entire changelog of OxygenOS 5.1.11 update for OnePlus 6:

  • System – Optimized network connection
  • System – Optimized stability for Wi-Fi connection
  • System – Fixed screen flickering issue in daylight
  • System – General bug fixes and improvements
  • System – Confirm pin without tapping ✓(Setting > Security & lock > PIN)
  • Camera – Improved HDR mode

Also Read: 30 OnePlus 6 tips, tricks and hidden features to make the most out of it

The update weights 152 MB in size and is rolled out-over-the-air. However, this is a stagged roll-out, which means it will only be rolled out to a limited number of users to make sure there are no bugs in the update. That said, a wider roll-out will commence soon and the update should reach all the units across the globe in a week or so. With that being said, if you can’t wait for the update notification to pop-up on your phone, you can check for it manually by heading over to the Settings > System updates menu.

Have you received this update already on your OnePlus 6?

Source

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like
OnePlus

OnePlus opens Exclusive Service Centers in Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad; Guarantees 1-hour turnaround time

OnePlus

OxygenOS Open Beta updates 16 and 14 released for OnePlus 5 and 5T

Guides

How to use two WhatsApp accounts on OnePlus 6 without using any third-party app [Guide]

OnePlus

OxygenOS Open Beta 15 and 13 released for OnePlus 5 and 5T with July security patch and new Feedback Tool

Leave a Reply

avatar