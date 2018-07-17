OxygenOS 5.1.9 update brings in Google Lens support for OnePlus 6

A month ago, Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus rolled out OxygenOS 5.1.8 update for OnePlus 6 that came with optimizations to call quality and improvements to network stability in addition to general bug fixes and updated bootloader for enhanced security. Well now, after almost a month, OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS 5.1.9 update for the OnePlus 6.

OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 5.1.9 update for the OnePlus 6 that brings in Google Lens support for this 2018 OnePlus flagship. With Google Lens support, OnePlus 6 users can use the phone’s camera app to get more information about an object by just pointing the camera towards that object. Moreover, they can also also use image recognition to get more information about buildings, books, and more.

In addition to bringing in Google Lens support, OxygenOS 5.1.9 update also brings improvements to the phone’s camera. To be precise, the OxygenOS 5.1.9 update “improves clarity, dynamic range, edge detection in portrait mode and overall focusing speed and accuracy” of OnePlus 6’s camera.

For those unaware, OnePlus rolled out similar features for OnePlus 5 and 5T users with OxygenOS Open Beta updates 14 and 12 respectively, and, those who haven’t flashed the build on their OnePlus 5/5T can expect to receive official OTA soon that would bring in these features and improvements.

Coming back to OxygenOS 5.1.9 update for OnePlus 6, as always, OnePlus is rolling it out incrementally over-the-air, which means only a small percentage of users will get this update initially. However, a wider roll-out should commence soon, and, the update should reach all the units in a week or two.

Having said that, if you cannot wait for the update notification to pop-up on your OnePlus 6, or don’t get the update even after a week or so, then you can check for the update manually by heading over to the Settings > System updates menu.