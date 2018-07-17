Xiaomi Mi Max 3 official renders released ahead of July 19 launch show off 18:9 display with dual rear cameras

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi is all set to launch the Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite Android One smartphones next week on July 24 at a Global Launch Event in Madrid, Spain. But, before launching the Mi A2 series smartphones, Xiaomi will be launching the Mi Max 3 later this week on July 19. The Mi Max 3 has already appeared on TENAA revealing its design as well as specifications. The company even shared an image of the retail box of Mi Max 3 revealing some of its specifications. Well now, just a couple of days ahead of the launch, Xiaomi has released official renders of the Mi Max 3, leaving little room for any speculations about the design of the Mi Max 3.

The official renders of Mi Max 3 that have been released by Xiaomi show that this device features a display with 18:9 aspect ratio (sans the notch) along with a dual camera setup at the back. The dual cameras are placed in the top-left corner in vertical orientation, and, in between them lies the LED flash. The back of the Mi Max 3 is also home to the fingerprint scanner and a Mi logo that’s placed further down below. In short, the design of the Mi Max 3 is very much similar to the recent smartphones launched by Xiaomi. There’s nothing new.

The renders also reveal power button and volume rocker on the right side of the device, and a USB Type-C port at the bottom that’s flanked by two grilles – one of which houses a speaker, with the other one housing primary microphone. These renders also reveal that the Mi Max 3 will come in at least three colors – Gold, Black and Blue. The design of the Mi Max 3 revealed by these official renders is in line with what we saw on TENAA’s website.

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 636 SoC (Snapdragon 710 on Mi Max 3 Pro)

Snapdragon 636 SoC (Snapdragon 710 on Mi Max 3 Pro) RAM: 3/4/6 GB

3/4/6 GB Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo with MIUI 10

Android 8.1 Oreo with MIUI 10 Display: 6.9-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 display

6.9-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 display Rear Camera: 12 MP + 5 MP with LED flash

12 MP + 5 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 5/8 MP

5/8 MP Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Gold, Black, Blue

Gold, Black, Blue Battery: 5500 mAh

We will know everything there is to know about the Mi Max 3 once it’s launched on July 19.

