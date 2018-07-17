Xiaomi confirms launch of two Android One smartphones on July 24, expected to launch Mi A2 Lite alongside Mi A2

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi has scheduled a Global Launch Event on July 24 in Madrid, Spain where it is expected to launch Mi A2 – successor to the Mi A1 Android One smartphone that was launched last year in September. While Xiaomi hasn’t explicitly announced that it’s going to launch the Mi A2 on July 24, the company teased July 24 launch of Mi A2 yesterday on social media. Alongside the Mi A2, Xiaomi is also expected to launch the Mi A2 Lite, and now, the company has finally confirmed that it will indeed be launching two Android One smartphones on July 24.

Xiaomi on Twitter has shared an image that shows silhouettes of two smartphones. These silhouettes also have text below that reads “2 is better than 1”. Moreover, the image also has Mi logo along with Android One logo which confirms that these smartphones will be a part of Google’s Android One program. Most importantly, Xiaomi shared this image by tweeting “We are giving you ALL not 1 but 2 smartphones on July 24th!” which leaves very little room for any confusion regarding the number of Android One smartphones Xiaomi will launch on July 24.

Last year’s Mi A1 was a re-branded Mi 5X that was launched in China, except that the former being an Android One smartphone runs stock Android whereas the latter runs Xiaomi’s custom Android skin – MIUI. Going by that logic, the Mi A2 that will be launched on July 24 will very likely be a re-branded Mi 6X that was launched in China in late April. The specs and images that have leaked online also point towards the same direction.

That said, while the Mi A2 is very likely going to be a re-branded Mi 6X, the Mi A2 Lite, on the other hand, would be a re-branded Redmi 6 Pro that was launched in China late last month. Unlike the Mi 6X that’s powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC and comes with 18:9 display, the Redmi 6 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 625 SoC and comes with a 19:9 notched display. In short, as the name suggests, the Mi A2 Lite will be a toned down version of the Mi A2, save for the inclusion of notch which will make the Mi A2 Lite look a bit more modern.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Specifications [Expected]

2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB LPDDR4X

5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass, 403 ppi pixel density, 1500:1 contrast Rear Camera: 12 MP Sony IMX486 (f/1.75 aperture, 1.25 μm large pixels) + 20 MP Sony IMX376 (telephoto lens with f/1.75 aperture, 2.0 μm large pixels) with Portrait Mode, 2x lossless zoom, AI Scene Recognition (up to 206), AI Object Recognition, AI Real-Time Language Translation, AI Currency Conversion, 4K video recording at 30 FPS and dual-tone LED flash

Xiaomi Mi A2 Price [Expected]

Price of 4 GB RAM + 32 GB storage: PLN 1299 (around $350/₹23,920)

PLN 1299 (around $350/₹23,920) Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage: PLN 1399 (around $376/₹25,760)

PLN 1399 (around $376/₹25,760) Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: PLN 1599 (around $430/₹29,463)

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite Specifications [Expected]

5.84-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 display with 432 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 12 MP (f/2.2 aperture) + 5 MP with PDAF, AI Portrait Mode and LED flash

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite Price [Expected]

PLN 899 (around $242/₹16,562) Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage: PLN 1049 (around $282/₹19,328)

As we inch closer to July 24, you can expect Xiaomi to share more and more images and videos on social media teasing these two upcoming Android One smartphones.