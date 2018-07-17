Xiaomi has scheduled a Global Launch Event on July 24 in Madrid, Spain where it was expected to launch two new Android One smartphones – Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite. The company yesterday teased July 24 launch of Mi A2 on social media. And today, it confirmed that it will indeed launch two Android One smartphones on July 24. However, Xiaomi was yet to explicitly confirm July 24 launch of Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite in Spain. But now, Xiaomi has finally confirmed that it’s indeed going to launch the Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite at its Global Launch Event on July 24.

Xiaomi has confirmed July 24 launch of Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite by tweeting “The #MiA2 & #MiA2Lite are coming your way very soon“. Once launched on July 24, the Mi A2 will succeed the Mi A1 that was launched last year in September. The Mi A1 is the first smartphone from Xiaomi that’s a part of Google’s Android One program. And, it’s needless to say that the Mi A2 being successor to the Mi A1 will also be an Android One smartphone.

The Mi A1 that was launched last year was a re-branded Mi 5X, and, the Mi A2 that’s all set to be launched on July 24 will very likely be a re-branded Mi 6X that was launched in China in late April, but, with the difference being that while the Mi 6X runs Xiaomi’s MIUI custom Android skin, the Mi A2 will instead run stock version of Android.

Speaking about the Mi A2 Lite, this is also going to be an Android One smartphone like the Mi A2, but, will come with lower-end specs compared to the Mi A2. While the Mi A2 is said to be a re-branded Mi 6X, the Mi A2 Lite is said to be a re-branded Redmi 6 Pro that was launched in China late last month.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB LPDDR4X

4/6 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 512

Adreno 512 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass, 403 ppi pixel density, 1500:1 contrast

5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass, 403 ppi pixel density, 1500:1 contrast Rear Camera: 12 MP Sony IMX486 (f/1.75 aperture, 1.25 μm large pixels) + 20 MP Sony IMX376 (telephoto lens with f/1.75 aperture, 2.0 μm large pixels) with Portrait Mode, 2x lossless zoom, AI Scene Recognition (up to 206), AI Object Recognition, AI Real-Time Language Translation, AI Currency Conversion, 4K video recording at 30 FPS and dual-tone LED flash

12 MP Sony IMX486 (f/1.75 aperture, 1.25 μm large pixels) + 20 MP Sony IMX376 (telephoto lens with f/1.75 aperture, 2.0 μm large pixels) with Portrait Mode, 2x lossless zoom, AI Scene Recognition (up to 206), AI Object Recognition, AI Real-Time Language Translation, AI Currency Conversion, 4K video recording at 30 FPS and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP Sony IMX376 with 2.0 μm large pixels, AI Background Bokeh, AI Scene Recognition and AI Smart Beauty 4.0

20 MP Sony IMX376 with 2.0 μm large pixels, AI Background Bokeh, AI Scene Recognition and AI Smart Beauty 4.0 Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM) SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack)

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack) Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock Battery: 3010 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0

Xiaomi Mi A2 Price [Expected]

Price of 4 GB RAM + 32 GB storage: PLN 1299 (around $350/₹23,920)

PLN 1299 (around $350/₹23,920) Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage: PLN 1399 (around $376/₹25,760)

PLN 1399 (around $376/₹25,760) Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: PLN 1599 (around $430/₹29,463)

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor

2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB

3/4 GB Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 5.84-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 display with 432 ppi pixel density

5.84-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 display with 432 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 12 MP (f/2.2 aperture) + 5 MP with PDAF, AI Portrait Mode and LED flash

12 MP (f/2.2 aperture) + 5 MP with PDAF, AI Portrait Mode and LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with AI Portrait Mode and AI Smart Beauty Mode

5 MP with AI Portrait Mode and AI Smart Beauty Mode Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 3 RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual Nano

Dual Nano Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Unlock Battery: 4000 mAh

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite Price [Expected]

Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage: PLN 899 (around $242/₹16,562)

PLN 899 (around $242/₹16,562) Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage: PLN 1049 (around $282/₹19,328)

There isn’t much left for us to know about the Mi A2 and the Mi A2 Lite, but, you can expect Xiaomi to tease some features of the Mi A2 or the Mi A2 Lite in the coming days until both of them are finally unveiled in Madrid, Spain on July 24.