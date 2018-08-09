OPPO schedules an event on August 21 in India, expected to launch F9 Pro

Yesterday we told you that OPPO is going to launch the F9 Pro in India by the end of this month. At that time, we didn’t have any exact date of launch. But, OPPO has now scheduled an event on August 21 in India where it is very likely to launch the F9 Pro.

OPPO has sent out press invites to the Indian media for its event on August 21. The invite says “Come witness… The breaking new vision” followed by “OPPO invites you to unveil the perfect blend of art and technology”. Well, apart from this, and the date of event, the invite doesn’t reveal what this event is going to be all about.

Well, even if the invite doesn’t explicitly mention that this event is going to be about the F9 Pro, it’s pretty much confirmed that OPPO will launch the F9 Pro in India at this event. The company has even shared a video which reveals design and other details of this smartphone. We are attaching the video below if you want to check it out.

OPPO has confirmed that the F9 Pro will come with VOOC Flash Charge, gradient color design and a Full-HD+ “Waterdrop Screen”. Moreover, it will also be offered in Sunrise Red, Twilight Blue and Starry Purple colors.

OPPO F9 Pro Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Helio P60 SoC

Helio P60 SoC RAM: 6 GB

6 GB Operating System: ColorsOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

ColorsOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) LTPS TFT 19:9 display

6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) LTPS TFT 19:9 display Rear Camera: 16 MP + 2 MP with f/1.85 aperture and LED flash

16 MP + 2 MP with f/1.85 aperture and LED flash Front Camera: 25 MP with f/2.0 aperture

25 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid

Dual Hybrid Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, USB OTG

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, USB OTG Colors: Sunrise Red, Twilight Blue, Starry Purple

Sunrise Red, Twilight Blue, Starry Purple Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 3500 mAh with VOOC Flash Charge

We will know more about the pricing and availability of the F9 Pro on August 21. However, seeing how it’s difficult to keep secrets in this industry, we may hear about that before the launch too.