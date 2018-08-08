OPPO F9 Pro with VOOC Flash Charge and Gradient Color design launching in India by the end of this month

A couple of hours ago, we told you about the specs of the OPPO F9 that surfaced online. The OPPO F9 is said to be an international model, with Indian customers getting the F9 Pro that will probably come with more RAM and internal storage. While OPPO hasn’t yet announced the launch date of the F9 Pro in India, the company has now confirmed that it will be launched in India by the end of this month.

OPPO has also said that the F9 Pro that will be launched in India will come with VOOC Flash Charge and Gradient Color Design. VOOC Flash Charge uses configuration of 5V/4A (20W) to quickly charge the F9 Pro, and, OPPO says that it can offer 2 hours of talk time with a 5-minute charge.

In addition to VOOC Flash Charge, the F9 Pro will also come with a gradient color design to attract young customers. However, the gradient design isn’t only applied on the back of the smartphone, but is also applied on the side frames for uniformity.

“OPPO F9 Pro uses a gorgeous gradient color design, again a first in the F series. OPPO created this design because of technological advances in color processes since gradient colors are already popular among young people in the market. Previously, smartphones using flat color profiles could be considered dull or static but with gradient colors, the youth can showcase their personality and attitude.” said OPPO in a press note.

The F9 Pro will be available in three colors to choose from – Sunrise Red, Twilight Blue and Starry Purple – which OPPO says are inspired from nature.

Well, apart from all this, the OPPO F9 Pro also features a “Waterdrop Screen” with Full-HD+ resolution that helps it achieve a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8%. We are attaching below the F9 Pro video that has been shared by OPPO. You can check it out if interested.

OPPO F9 Pro Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Helio P60 SoC

Helio P60 SoC RAM: 6 GB

6 GB Operating System: ColorsOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

ColorsOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) LTPS TFT 19:9 display

6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) LTPS TFT 19:9 display Rear Camera: 16 MP + 2 MP with f/1.85 aperture and LED flash

16 MP + 2 MP with f/1.85 aperture and LED flash Front Camera: 25 MP with f/2.0 aperture

25 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid

Dual Hybrid Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, USB OTG

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, USB OTG Colors: Sunrise Red, Twilight Blue, Starry Purple

Sunrise Red, Twilight Blue, Starry Purple Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 3500 mAh with VOOC Flash Charge

We should know the India launch date of the OPPO F9 Pro soon.