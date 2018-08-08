OPPO F9 specs leak online; 6.3-inch 19:9 display, dual rear cameras and 3500 mAh battery in tow

Last month, Chinese smartphone brand OPPO launched the flagship Find X and the budget A3s in India. And now, the company is all set to launch the F9 Pro in the country. If the information floating around on the Internet is to be believed, then the F9 Pro is going to be nothing but the F9 that will be launched in India with the “Pro” moniker. While we still don’t have the date of launch of this smartphone, we do know what it will come packed with, thanks to a specs sheet that has leaked online.

According to the leaked specs sheet, the OPPO F9 is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P60 SoC which is coupled with up to 6 GB RAM. The smartphone has a gradient design that looks similar to that of the Diamond Black Edition of OPPO F7.

The OPPO F9 sports a 6.3-inch 19:9 display and has a notch that’s different than what we see these days. The notch only houses the 25 MP selfie camera, and, the earpiece is located above the camera, along the top edge.

At the back, the F9 has dual cameras – 16 MP and 2 MP – along with a fingerprint scanner. The F9 runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and, ships with a 3500 mAh battery. It also comes with VOOC Flash Charge which the company claims can offer 2 hours of talk time with a 5-minute charge.

The specifications of the F9 revealed through the specs sheet are also listed on OPPO Vietnam’s website, hence, we can expect the F9 Pro to come with these same specifications (except with more RAM and storage) in India, because like we already said, OPPO is expected to launch the F9 as F9 Pro in India. We have attached F9 Pro video below which has been shared by OPPO.

OPPO F9/F9 Pro Specifications

CPU: Helio P60 SoC

Helio P60 SoC RAM: 4 GB (on F9), 6 GB (on F9 Pro)

4 GB (on F9), 6 GB (on F9 Pro) Operating System: ColorsOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

ColorsOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) LTPS TFT 19:9 display

6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) LTPS TFT 19:9 display Rear Camera: 16 MP + 2 MP with f/1.85 aperture and LED flash

16 MP + 2 MP with f/1.85 aperture and LED flash Front Camera: 25 MP with f/2.0 aperture

25 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64 GB (on F9), 128 GB (on F9 Pro)

64 GB (on F9), 128 GB (on F9 Pro) External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid

Dual Hybrid Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, USB OTG

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, USB OTG Colors: Sunrise Red, Twilight Blue, Starry Purple

Sunrise Red, Twilight Blue, Starry Purple Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 3500 mAh with VOOC Flash Charge

The OPPO F9 Pro could be launched next week in India, and, we can expect the F9 to go official around the same time.

Source