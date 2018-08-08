Last weekend, Nokia teased an “exclusive event” in India by sharing a GIF on Twitter. While the company didn’t reveal when the event would be and what would it be all about, HMD Global – the official licensee for Nokia brand of phones – has now announced an event on August 21 in India where it is expected to launch the Nokia 6.1 Plus.

HMD Global has sent out press invites to the Indian media for an event scheduled on August 21. The event is held in New Delhi and will start at 11.30 am. That said, the invite doesn’t reveal what this event is going to be about, and, all it says is that this will be an “exclusive gathering for the next big unveil”.

Even though HMD Global hasn’t revealed what it’s going to launch on August 21, the company is expected to launch the Nokia 6.1 Plus for the Indian market, especially because its support page has already gone live on Nokia’s India website.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus is an Android One smartphone that was launched in Hong Kong last month. And, for those unaware, the Nokia 6.1 Plus is actually a re-branded Nokia X6 for global markets. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 636 that’s laced with 4 GB RAM. It sports a 5.8-inch Full-HD+ notched display, and, features dual cameras at the back. You can check out full specs of the Nokia 6.1 Plus down below.

Nokia 6.1 Plus Android One Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB LPDDR4X

4 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 509

Adreno 509 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 5.8-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass 3 protection

5.8-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass 3 protection Rear Camera: 16 MP RGB (f/2.0 aperture, 1.0 μm pixel size) + 5 MP Monochrome (f/2.4 aperture, 1.12 μm pixel size) with EIS and dual-tone LED flash

16 MP RGB (f/2.0 aperture, 1.0 μm pixel size) + 5 MP Monochrome (f/2.4 aperture, 1.12 μm pixel size) with EIS and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 1.0 μm pixel size

16 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 1.0 μm pixel size Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot

Dual Hybrid Slot Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, USB Type-C 2.0

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, USB Type-C 2.0 Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AI-based camera features

Fingerprint Scanner, AI-based camera features Colors: Black, Silver

Black, Silver Battery: 3060 mAh

Alongside the Nokia 6.1 Plus, HMD Global is also expected to launch the Nokia X5 as Nokia 5.1 Plus in India. We are almost two weeks away from this event, hence, we are expecting to hear more about this “exclusive event” in the coming days.