Nokia 6.1 Plus India launch doesn’t seem to be that far away now

HMD Global – the official licensee for Nokia brand of phones – launched the Nokia X6 back in mid-May this year in China. And then last month, the company launched the Nokia X6 as Nokia 6.1 Plus for global markets starting with Hong Kong. Well now, it seems HMD Global will soon launch the Nokia 6.1 Plus in India as well.

Nokia India has posted a GIF on Twitter hinting at an “exclusive event” in the country. Nokia is also allowing the fans to be a part of this exclusive event by participating in a contest. If you too want to attend the event, you can click here to participate.

Nokia hasn’t revealed what this event is going to be all about, but, considering that 6.1 Plus is the latest smartphone launched for global markets, it’s very likely that Nokia will launch the Nokia 6.1 Plus at its event in India. Another reason to expect Nokia 6.1 Plus in India is the fact that this smartphone has already appeared on Nokia India’s website.

Nokia hasn’t revealed the date of its event, but we can expect it to share that soon. That said, alongside the Nokia 6.1 Plus, we could also see the Nokia X5 being launched as Nokia 5.1 Plus in India. The Nokia X5 was launched in China last month.

Nokia 6.1 Plus Specifications

  • CPU: Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor
  • RAM: 4 GB LPDDR4X
  • GPU: Adreno 509
  • Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo
  • Display: 5.8-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass 3 protection
  • Rear Camera: 16 MP RGB (f/2.0 aperture, 1.0 μm pixel size) + 5 MP Monochrome (f/2.4 aperture, 1.12 μm pixel size) with EIS and dual-tone LED flash
  • Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 1.0 μm pixel size
  • Internal Storage: 64 GB
  • External Storage: Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card
  • SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot
  • Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, USB Type-C 2.0
  • Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AI-based camera features
  • Colors: Black, Silver
  • Battery: 3060 mAh

