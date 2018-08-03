Nokia 6.1 Plus India launch doesn’t seem to be that far away now

HMD Global – the official licensee for Nokia brand of phones – launched the Nokia X6 back in mid-May this year in China. And then last month, the company launched the Nokia X6 as Nokia 6.1 Plus for global markets starting with Hong Kong. Well now, it seems HMD Global will soon launch the Nokia 6.1 Plus in India as well.

Nokia India has posted a GIF on Twitter hinting at an “exclusive event” in the country. Nokia is also allowing the fans to be a part of this exclusive event by participating in a contest. If you too want to attend the event, you can click here to participate.

All the Nokia fans out there tell us your favorite Nokia smartphone experience and stand a chance to witness the next exclusive launch event. Click the link below to participate and stay tuned for more! https://t.co/uJpt3Onj7w pic.twitter.com/yrFkgnqpAE — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) August 1, 2018

Nokia hasn’t revealed what this event is going to be all about, but, considering that 6.1 Plus is the latest smartphone launched for global markets, it’s very likely that Nokia will launch the Nokia 6.1 Plus at its event in India. Another reason to expect Nokia 6.1 Plus in India is the fact that this smartphone has already appeared on Nokia India’s website.

Nokia hasn’t revealed the date of its event, but we can expect it to share that soon. That said, alongside the Nokia 6.1 Plus, we could also see the Nokia X5 being launched as Nokia 5.1 Plus in India. The Nokia X5 was launched in China last month.

Nokia 6.1 Plus Specifications