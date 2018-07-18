Nokia X5 announced with 5.86-inch 19:9 notched display, Helio P60 SoC and dual rear cameras

Back in May this year, HMD Global – the official licensee for Nokia brand of phones – launched the Nokia X6. The Nokia X6 is a mid-range smartphone and comes with some impressive specs. However, most importantly, the Nokia X6 is the first Nokia smartphone that comes with a notch. Well now, HMD Global at an event today in China has launched one more smartphone that comes with a notch – the Nokia X5.

We have been hearing about the Nokia X5 since the past few weeks now. The X5 was initially expected to launch last week on July 11, but, due to some last moment issues with the venue, the launch was postponed to July 18, i.e., today. Anyways though, after weeks of rumors and leaks, the Nokia X5 has been finally unveiled.

The Nokia X5 looks very much similar to the Nokia X6 launched back in May. However, there are some differences between the design of the X5 and X6. First one being the notch. Now both the X5 and X6 come with a notch, but, the notch on the X5 is significantly wider than the notch on the X6. Furthermore, the metal rim that’s present around the dual camera module and the fingerprint scanner on the X6 is missing from the X5.

The Nokia X6 flaunts glass-metal sandwich construction, meaning the front and back of the smartphone are covered with glass, whereas, the side frames are made out of metal. On the other hand, the Nokia X5 also boasts a glass (2.5D) covered front and back, but, the frames are made out of polycarbonate.

Moving on, the X5 also boasts a 5.86-inch notched display that has aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. Under the hood, the Nokia X5 comes with MediaTek’s Helio P60 SoC running the show which is paired with 3 GB RAM. There’s also a 4 GB RAM variant of the X5 which comes with 64 GB of internal storage, as opposed to the 3 GB RAM variant that has 32 GB of storage on-board.

The Nokia X5 runs stock version of Android 8.1 Oreo and comes with a promise of monthly security updates. Besides, HMD Global has also promised to upgrade the Nokia X5 with Android P which is something reassuring to the buyers.

Photography on the Nokia X5 is handled by dual cameras – 13 MP + 5 MP – at the back, along with an 8 MP single snapper on the front. Both the front and rear cameras come with AI-based features, and, support Portrait Mode that lets you take photos with Bokeh Effect that blurs the background to help the subject stand out. The X5 also comes with some AI Stickers, and, users can take photos and videos using both the front and rear cameras at the same time.

The fingerprint scanner on the back of the Nokia X5 can not only be used to unlock the smartphone, but, can also be used to make quick payments using the payment apps right from the lockscreen without having to unlock the smartphone.

Lastly, the Nokia X5 is offered in three colors – Black, White and Blue – and, it ships with a 3060 mAh battery that draws power from a USB Type-C port.

Nokia X5 Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Helio P60 octa-core processor

2.0 GHz Helio P60 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB

3/4 GB GPU: Mali-G72 MP3

Mali-G72 MP3 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to Android P)

Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to Android P) Display: 5.86-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass

5.86-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/2.0 aperture, PDAF) + 5 MP with Portrait Mode and LED flash

13 MP (f/2.0 aperture, PDAF) + 5 MP with Portrait Mode and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with 80.4-degree wide-angle lens, f/2.2 aperture and Portrait Mode

8 MP with 80.4-degree wide-angle lens, f/2.2 aperture and Portrait Mode Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 256 via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 via microSD card Connectivity: Dual 4G Dual VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, FM, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 2.0

Dual 4G Dual VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, FM, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 2.0 Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AI-based camera features

Fingerprint Scanner, AI-based camera features Colors: Black, White, Blue

Black, White, Blue Battery: 3060 mAh

Nokia X5 Price and Availability